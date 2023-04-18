Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

A QB’s health is arguably the biggest priority of any contending team. After all, the QB is often the cornerstone of the offense. Everything runs through him. We’ve seen tons of contending teams lose their QB midway through the year and collapse. With that in mind, Buffalo Bill star Josh Allen is going to have an injury-free approach in 2023, per Joe Buscaglia.

“Bills QB Josh Allen on not taking as many hits in 2023 as his first five seasons, “There was a lot of times last year, I’m in the open field, I don’t need the extra two yards.””

One of the criticisms of Josh Allen is his unrelenting style of play. Oftentimes, fighting for extra yards is a good thing. However, the Bills QB often puts himself in danger by banging and crashing into dudes for extra yards. Instead of sliding early and avoiding the contact, Allen embraces the hits.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Is it entertaining to watch? Yes, absolutely. It’s also nerve-wracking for Bills fans to watch Allen try his best to get that extra yard. Fortunately, it seems like Allen is finally realizing that he needs to put health as his priority, per Alaina Getzenberg.

“Josh Allen said that he realizes a time will come when he will have to transition from being a football player 1st and QB 2nd to a QB first and football player second. “I’m getting older.””

Does this mean a transition into more of a passing role like his AFC peers in Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow? Perhaps. Whether that’s a good thing for the Bills is a different question though: Allen is still prone to making questionable decisions as a passer (though it’s not a major problem). Allen’s running is also one of the reasons why he’s one of the best players in the league right now. However, keeping him healthy is also paramount to their success. We saw what happened to Buffalo when he was out last season, after all.