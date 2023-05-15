Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Based on his moves this summer, Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles has clearly been doing everything he can to build a roster around quarterback Justin Fields. In fact, Fields was such an important aspect of Poles’ decision-making that he was heavily involved in the NFL Draft process, reports Chicago Sports Updates’ Daniel Greenberg.

“I want my quarterback to be a part of the process. I told them what we were going to do. That relationship is important.”

That is what Poles had to say when speaking on how much Fields was considered for the NFL Draft. Taking an offensive lineman with their highest overall selection certainly indicates that Fields had a say.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ryan Poles in general has had an extremely busy offseason. It all started when he traded the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers for a massive haul that included star wide receiver DJ Moore. Moore now figures to be Fields’ top target in the 2023 season.

Besides the trade with the Panthers, Poles was extremely busy in free agency, and still might not be done yet. In his first full offseason at the helm, Poles is making an impression across Bears faithful and the league as a whole.

While all the moves made by Poles is great in essence, none of them will guarantee a winning product on the field. That will come down to Justin Fields and his growth in the all-important third year for a quarterback. Rumblings around the Bears are that Justin Fields looks great in offseason programming and is ready to take that next step, but it will all remain to be seen until Sundays this fall. Until then, the Bears and Ryan Poles can just keep making moves to set up the team for success.