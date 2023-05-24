Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With Sam Howell at quarterback, the Washington Commanders are expecting a much different offense in 2023. However, after a brutal injury at OTAS, the Commanders offense will be without a player on the rise.

Tight end Armani Rogers suffered a non-contact Achilles injury while running, via ESPN’s John Keim. After an MRI, Rogers was diagnosed with a torn Achilles. He will undergo surgery and be out indefinitely, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Head coach Ron Rivera was disappointed to see Rogers go down and is hopeful Washington’s remaining tight ends can step up in his place, via Keim.

“It’s unfortunate,” Rivera said of Rogers’ injury. “The young man progressed well for us last year. We feel confident the group of tight ends.”

Rogers signed with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent prior to last season. Throughout his time at the college level, Rogers was a quarterback for both UNLV and Ohio. However, upon his arrival to Washington, Rogers was moved to tight end.

As a rookie, Rogers appeared in 11 games and started three. Although, the tight end caught just five passes for 64 yards in that time. Still, Rivera is clearly impressed with what Rogers brings to the table.

With Rogers now poised for a lengthy absence, the Commanders will need production from their other tight ends. Logan Thomas will likely lead the charge at the position. He battled through injuries last season, catching 39 passes for 323 yards and a touchdown.

Thomas has found success in the transition Rogers is currently going through. A former quarterback, Thomas has transformed himself into Washington’s starting tight end. While his injury will keep him away from the field for a while, the Commanders are hoping a similar career trajectory is in Armani Rogers’ future.