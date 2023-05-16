Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

How far will the Washington Commanders go in 2023?

The Commanders ended their 2022-23 season with a record of 8-8-1, good enough to place fourth in the NFC East and ninth in the NFC. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke led the team with 1,859 passing yards in nine games, gaining as many as 279 yards in a 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8.

Washington hired former Kansas City Chiefs assistant Eric Bieniemy as the team’s assistant head coach and offensive coordinator after Kansas City prevailed with a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Seven players joined the Commanders’ ranks during the 2023 NFL Draft. Washington added extra talent in the secondary with the selections of cornerback Emmanuel Forbes and safety Jartavius Martin in the first and second rounds. Two offensive linemen, Arkansas’s Ricky Stromberg and Utah’s Braeden Daniels, were taken in the third and fourth rounds.

What could the starting lineups for the Commanders look like heading into the 2023 NFL season? And will it be enough to make a potential push for the playoffs?

Offense

Quarterback: Sam Howell

Running back: Brian Robinson Jr.

Wide Receiver 1: Terry McLaurin

Wide Receiver 2: Jahan Dotson

Wide Receiver 3: Curtis Samuel

Tight End: Logan Thomas

Fullback: Alex Armah

Left Tackle: Charles Leno Jr.

Left Guard: Andrew Norwell

Center: Nick Gates

Right Guard: Sam Cosmi

Right Tackle: Andrew Wylie

The Commanders threw for 3,783 passing yards and rushed for 2,143 during the 2022 season. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, a former 3rd-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, led the squad with 1,191 receiving yards, while receiver Jahan Dotson led it with seven receiving touchdowns. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. led the team’s rushing attack with 797 rushing yards, while back Antonio Gibson went for 546 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

The Washington Commanders’ strategy for quarterback Sam Howell hasn’t changed after the hiring of Bieniemy, NFL analyst Mike Florio wrote in a February article.

“In the aftermath of the hiring of Eric Bieniemy to fill that role, a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that the strategy has not changed,” wrote Florio.

“Bieniemy, along with the other candidates for the job, were positive about the team’s offensive roster, including Howell. The main challenge for the coming season will be to repair and improve the offensive line.”

Defense

Defensive End: Chase Young

Defensive Tackle: Daron Payne

Defensive Tackle: Jonathan Allen

Defensive End: Montez Sweat

Weak-side linebacker: David Mayo

Middle Linebacker: Cody Barton

Strong-side Linebacker: Jamin Davis

Cornerback 1: Kendall Fuller

Cornerback 2: Emmanuel Forbes

Strong Safety: Kamren Curl

Free Safety: Darrick Forrest

The Commanders’ defense allowed 3,252 passing yards during the 2022 season, good enough for fourth place in the NFL with spots ahead of the Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Chargers, according to NFL.com. Its 1,926 rushing yards allowed placed 11th in the NFL.

Linebacker Jamin Davis took first place on the team with 104 total tackles, including 68 solo. Defensive tackle Daron Payne led the squad with 11.5 sacks while deflecting five passes and racking up 64 tackles.

Forbes ended his three years at Mississippi State with 14 interceptions in 35 games played, including six in 2022. He can provide a much-needed turnover boost for Washington, who ended the 2022 season with nine interceptions.

Special Teams

Kicker: Joey Slye

Holder: Tress Way

Long-snapper: Camaron Cheeseman

Punter: Tress Way

Punt return: Dax Milne

Kick return: Antonio Gibson

Kicker Joey Slye made 17 of his 25 field goals and 24 of his 28 extra points last season. Punter Tress Way punted for 3,885 yards on 83 total punts.

Gibson and wide receiver Dax Milne can take up spots on a special teams unit that earned 902 yards on kickoff returns and 336 on punt returns.