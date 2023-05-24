A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Washington Commanders star defensive end Chase Young had his fifth-year option worth $17.45 million declined by the team last April, which means that he’s got a lot to prove in the coming 2023 NFL season.

For Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, he hopes that Chase Young will just have to move on from that and go out and perform at his best in what could be his final season with the team that drafted him.

“It’s a production business. For Chase, coming off a major injury, making it back late last year, not really fully himself, so hopefully he’s able to find that piece of mind where he can really let it rip and give it his very best,” Del Rio said, per Matthew Paras of the Washington Times.

“Most guys get irritated by it. Have a little edge to ’em. And that’s not a bad thing. You know it’s just reality. The team is making a big investment and already has in some respects, so yeah, go out and earn it,” Del Rio added.

Chase Young, who won the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award, suffered devastating injuries to his knee and ACL in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season, and his recovery from those health issues put him out of action for a long time. It was not until November 2022 that he was able to appear on the active roster.

Young was taken by the Commanders second overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has 9.0 sacks in 27 games so far in his pro career.