When the Washington Commanders pursued San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in the offseason, the idea was presumably to acquire a young star pass-catcher who could be a long-term weapon for quarterback Jayden Daniels. Though, with the rookie leading a historically efficient offense through the first month of the 2024-25 campaign, the organization's mindset might be a bit different now.

The Commanders' interest in adding another impactful playmaker alongside Terry McLaurin should still be high, but the prerequisite to acquire one who fits a rebuilding or transitional timetable may no longer be necessary. They lead the NFC East with a 3-1 record, so a veteran receiver with a long list of credentials might actually be a suitable fit for this team.

Enter Davante Adams. He and the Las Vegas Raiders appear to be heading towards a split, as the latest reports indicate, which makes an imminent trade increasingly likely. By virtue of where it sits in the standings, along with an unpredictable NFC, Washington should be in the running for the 31-year-old.

While the New York Jets are the most obvious option due to Adams' relationship with former teammate Aaron Rodgers, the Commanders could offer him a more accessible pathway to the playoffs and a better chance to produce big numbers on the field. I am not going to immediately vault Daniels above Pro Bowlers after only one month of NFL action, but I also cannot deny his talent and instincts. The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner can form a dazzling connection with the three-time All-Pro.

Hence, the Commanders should at least give a potential Davante Adams trade serious consideration. Of course, they must be cognizant of the cost-benefit element of such an undertaking. The deal has to make sense for them.

Possible trade package for Davante Adams

Identifying the right offer to send the Raiders should theoretically be easier since the organization is reportedly starting the asking price at a second-round draft pick and additional compensation. However, Washington and other potential suitors could have leverage now that Adams has expressed his desire to be traded.

If the six-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time receiving touchdowns leader decides to force Las Vegas' hand, it becomes much tougher to make unyielding demands. I cannot predict how the future will unfold, particularly because we have seen guys change their tune about being dealt multiple times in the last year. So, we will have to be prepared for both scenarios.

Assuming the Raiders stand firm on their conditions, the Commanders can give up a second and sixth-rounder in the 2025 NFL Draft. If tension rises between Adams and Vegas and the trade cost subsequently goes down, a third (have two next year) and 2026 fifth seems reasonable.

There is the expectation that a player would be included in a package (defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is a popular name being floated in the social media streets), but I think general manager Adam Peters might prefer to keep the roster intact. The chemistry is clearly riding high right now. Subtracting key contributors, even at the expense of a possible Hall of Famer, could upset that dynamic.

Shipping out unknown assets for a proven talent could have the opposite effect, though. The locker room would likely appreciate the front office's decision to reward its growth with a big investment that might make the squad an undeniable force in the NFC. But have the Commanders seen enough from Daniels and everyone else to make this gamble? That is just one risk they have to mull over.

Commanders cannot let Raiders take advantage of them

Davante Adams has been tied to a a challenging quarterback situation for the last couple of years, making it difficult to discern if he is in decline or just a product of his environment. No. 17 still eclipsed 100 receptions and 1,100 receiving yards with a struggling and unhealthy Jimmy Garoppolo and an inexperienced Aidan O'Connell throwing him the ball last season. His production could wind up being similar with Gardner Minshew under center during the 2024-25 campaign.

Adams, who missed the Raiders' Week 4 win over the Cleveland Browns because of a hamstring injury, has 209 yards and one touchdown this season. What is most alarming to Washington, though, is the whopping $44.1 million cap hit the team will incur if it lands the former Fresno State standout.

When factoring in Adams' age and his contract, a second-round pick might be too expensive for his services. But considering the franchise is seemingly ahead of schedule, the potential benefit might be worth it. Peters should push hard for a third and fifth until the Nov. 5 trade deadline. As the clock ticks, however, a second might be what it takes to win the Adams sweepstakes.

Fans should not fret too much about this saga. The fact that this conversation can justifiably take place shows how far the Commanders have come in a short period of time.