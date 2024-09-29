After his head coach, Antonio Pierce, suggested that he might need to make some “business decisions” heading into Week 4 after an ugly effort against the then-winless Carolina Panthers, it looks like the Las Vegas Raiders had their hands tipped when it comes to Davante Adams as, according to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, the star wide receiver is considered week-to-week with a troubling injury.

“Davante Adams pulled up lame in the closing minutes of the Las Vegas Raiders' practice Thursday, grabbing his hamstring with an injury that is expected to sideline the star wide receiver on a week-to-week basis, league sources told ESPN,” Schefter wrote.

This is a developing story.