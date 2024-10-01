Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams informed the team he would prefer to be traded. With that news, the Raiders are letting interested teams know they are seeking a package deal that should include a second-round pick and additional compensation, according to sources per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Adams went to the team yesterday to make his trade desires known.

“This is a situation everyone's been watching for more than a year, ever since it became clear that Davante Adams could maybe potentially end up on the trading block. That's something the Raiders have not wanted to do and have certainly resisted over the course of the last several months. Teams have called, several teams have called. In fact, there's going to be a very, very real market for Davante Adams.

“Every time teams have called, they've been told the same thing: The Raiders are trying to win and have no intention of trading him. And then the team and won without him this past weekend. So yesterday, Davante Adams informed the team he would prefer to be elsewhere. My understanding is there's nothing imminent. In other words, there's no trade going on right now.”

Given head coach Antonio Pierce's statement two weeks ago about business decisions, the Raiders will be making their own business decisions very soon.

Raiders should consider these trade destinations for Davante Adams

There aren't many teams that can afford Adams. He has a $16.9M base salary this season, which jumps to $35.6M in 2025 and 2026. Only 10 teams could accommodate that salary, but one notable team that may get involved is the New York Jets. The long-standing rumor is that Adams had wanted to reunite with his former Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. Over the summer, Adams says his former teammate had been “in his ear” while on the Up & Adams Show.

“Oh he's in the ear, that's for sure,” the six-time Pro Bowler said. “He's in the ear, but it's not as easy as, you know…Obviously, we can get together and talk about the old times and potential of doing this and that, but like I said I'm a Raider, and he knows that.”

Rodgers and Adams played in Green Bay for eight seasons from 2014 to 2021. While with the Packers, Adams collected 669 receptions for 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns, including five Pro Bowl seasons and two finishes as first-team All-Pro.