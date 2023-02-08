Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is now the NBA’s all-time scoring leader after passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Fans can now commemorate this historic moment with special LeBron James gear from BreakingT.

BreakingT’s new LeBron James design can be purchased as an adult T-shirt, hoodie, youth T-shirt and women’s V-neck T-shirt. Get on this quick while supplies last!

LeBron James broke Kareem’s scoring record late in the third quarter against OKC. A special ceremony then took place on the court as the game stopped for a while, allowing LeBron to bask in the glory and share a special moment with Kareem.

James finished the game with 38 points, giving him 38,390 for his career. Unfortunately, the Lakers suffered a 133-130 loss to the upstart Thunder, partially spoiling The King’s big night.

But despite dropping to 25-30 on the season, LeBron and the Lakers were still in a celebratory mood because of this momentous feat. James has played at an exceptional level for so long, and he continues to do so at 38 years old in Year 20. He’s putting up over 30 points per game on the season and has a scoring average of 27.2 points per game for his career.

LeBron James will almost certainly finish with over 40,000 points for his career. He still has several good years left in him and could easily play well into his 40s if he really wanted to do so. But for now, celebrate this new record with BreakingT.