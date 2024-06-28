It's been quite the year for former UFC superstar, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Earlier in the year it was reported that Khabib is facing tax problems. Now, an alleged video has surfaced showing his gym being raided by Russian security forces. As a result, Conor McGregor went on a wild social media rant about the whole thing.

On Monday, it was reported that Khabib's gym was facing an investigation after it came out that an MMA fighter linked to Khabib was allegedly involved in a terrorist attack in Dagestani, Russia. Russian Security forces decided to investigate all MMA gyms in Dagestani, which included Khabib's Eagles MMA gym, according to political reporter, James Porrazzo.

“The FSB has announced through Dagestani media that ALL Dagestani MMA gyms are being investigated and INSPECTED for religious extremist elements – especially Eagles MMA, the gym of Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov, where at least one terrorist trained. Expect his to not be a ‘timid' campaign.”

That investigation followed through on Friday as an alleged video surfaced showing Russian security forces at Khabib's gym, per Aussie Cossack of Sputnik News. Conor McGregor responded to the alleged clip with a hashtag reading “Conor was right.”

More information regarding this situation is certainly on the way. It's unclear whether or not Khabib Nurmagomedov knew the alleged MMA fighter in his gym was involved in the terrorist attack or not. But either way, it's not a great look for the former UFC star.

Shortly after that video was posted, Conor McGregor went on a rant on X, formerly known as Twitter. The UFC star alleges that Khabib Nurmagomedov and his gym held USADA testers hostage and gave “a random clean person's urine” instead of the fighter that USADA was trying to test. McGregor also claims there is an alleged video of Khabib destroying test kits “with a bat.”

“In the terrorist's gym when a tester showed up they would hold him hostage and give a random clean person's urine vs the fighters they were looking to test. All will come out now. When this comes down on top of them watch what surfaces. There is a video of Khabib walking into a premise full of people and smashing it up entirely with a bat, threatening all those inside. All will come out. Mystic Mac.”

After that, Conor McGregor continued his rant with an NSFW message to Khabib. McGregor mentions the infamous “bus attack” incident and that he was injured heading into UFC 229.

I fought this little b**** made rat with a full broken foot. I should have postponed like I done this time. For what did I give this little cousin f***** any advantage for. He s*** himself on that bus and showed his true chicken heart. B**** made spoilt brat. Now you are F*****! When you die I celebrate!”

McGregor and Khabib faced off back in 2018 where the trash talk turned ugly. Leading up to the bout, Conor McGregor routinely called Khabib's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, a terrorist during that time. Back in 2018, McGregor went on a rant throwing accusations at Abdelaziz during a UFC presser.

These are some serious accusations being tossed around. More information will come to light at some point as Russian security forces will continue conducting their investigations. The terror attack in Dagestani, Russia was a true tragedy that led to multiple police officers, a Russian priest, and multiple innocent people being killed, per Karim Zidan of Sports Politika.

“The assailants set fire to a synagogue after shooting and killing the police officers who were guarding it. They also executed a Russian priest and attacked several police posts, resulting in the deaths of at least 15 law enforcement officers. The total number of civilian casualties remains unclear.”