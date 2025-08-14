ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 319: Dricus Du Plessis versus Khamzat Chimaev continues the prelims with a fight between Baysangur Susurkaev and Eric Nolan in the middleweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Susurkaev-Nolan prediction and pick.

Baysangur Susurkaev (9-0) comes into this weekend’s matchup against Eric Nolan riding major momentum. He scored a spectacular KO (front kick to the body) over Murtaza Talha Ali on August 12, 2025, after a second-round TKO of Irakli Kuchukhidze in February. Susurkaev’s dynamic finishes and undefeated record command attention at UFC 319.

Eric Nolan (8-3) enters this weekend’s matchup against Baysangur Susurkaev riding a four-fight win streak. Nolan most recently captured the Cage Fury Fighting Championships welterweight title with a knockout in May 2025, following a second-round KO win over Trevor Gudde in December 2024.

Here are the UFC 319 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 319 odds: Baysangur Susurkaev-Eric Nolan odds

Baysangur Susurkaev: -350

Eric Nolan: +285

Why Baysangur Susurkaev will win

Last Fight: (W) Murtaza Talha – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 8 (8 KO/TKO)

Baysangur Susurkaev enters UFC 319 against Eric Nolan as one of the hottest undefeated prospects in the division. Riding a 9-0 record, Susurkaev comes off a spectacular body shot knockout win on Dana White’s Contender Series just days ago, displaying striking creativity and fight-ending power. His finishing ability is matched by calm, precise pressure in the cage.

Susurkaev’s athleticism and composure give him the edge against Nolan, who debuts following a regional championship run. Susurkaev’s recent wins—including a TKO of Irakli Kuchukhidze in February and a second-round stoppage of Kuchukhidze—showcase his versatility and dangerous skill set at both range and in close exchanges. This diversity should frustrate Nolan, who is used to dictating pace on the regional scene.

In grappling scrambles and clinch, Susurkaev’s movement and flexibility have impressed analysts, enabling him to reverse bad positions and punish opponents while defending takedowns or working off the cage. His ability to remain poised, land clean counters, and finish fights gives him a clear advantage amidst UFC-caliber opposition.

Ultimately, Susurkaev’s undefeated record, recent momentum, and technical arsenal make him the favorite to outclass Nolan and announce himself as a rising star at UFC 319. Expect Susurkaev to control exchanges and threaten a KO or dominant victory.

Why Eric Nolan will win

Last Fight: (W) Blayne Richards – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 6 (4 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Eric Nolan has all the tools to pull off an upset over Baysangur Susurkaev at UFC 319, thanks to his grit, finishing ability, and battle-tested experience. Nolan enters the fight with an 8-3 record, riding a four-fight win streak that includes a Cage Fury Fighting Championships welterweight title victory by knockout in May 2025. This recent run has showcased his ability to handle high-pressure situations and finish opponents with both power and precision.

Nolan’s striking carries real threat, as demonstrated by his KOs of Trevor Gudde and Eiycaireon Tavarres—highlighting his ability to end fights suddenly if Susurkaev gets too comfortable standing. His experience in five-round regional title bouts means he’s used to extended wars and can adapt to adversity or momentum swings inside the Octagon.

Susurkaev is making a quick turnaround after his recent win, which could compromise his recovery and preparation. Nolan’s aggression and composure, combined with his solid defensive grappling and knockout power, give him multiple paths to victory.

If Nolan shuts down Susurkaev’s early pressure, forces wild exchanges, and asserts his own pace, he can halt the prospect’s unbeaten run. With momentum, confidence, and proven resilience, Nolan is well-positioned to hand Susurkaev his first career loss this weekend at UFC 319.

Final Baysangur Susurkaev-Eric Nolan prediction & pick

Baysangur Susurkaev vs. Eric Nolan at UFC 319 is set to be a thrilling clash between two hungry welterweights riding significant momentum. Susurkaev, fresh off his contract-winning KO on Dana White’s Contender Series, boasts an undefeated record and an 89% finish rate, with the majority of his stoppages coming in the first round. His relentless forward pressure, explosive striking, and takedown defense expected from a Chechen prospect make him a nightmare matchup for anyone stepping across the Octagon.

Nolan counters with proven grit and knockout power, riding a four-fight win streak and recently capturing the Cage Fury Fighting Championships welterweight title. He brings experience from extended title bouts, composure in high-pressure moments, and the ability to end fights suddenly if Susurkaev makes mistakes standing.

The rapid turnaround for Susurkaev is a factor, as back-to-back weight cuts inside five days can impact recovery. However, his momentum and aura as a surging prospect look poised to carry through fight week.

This matchup likely hinges on Susurkaev’s ability to dictate range and overwhelm Nolan early, while Nolan must steer the fight into later rounds to test Susurkaev’s cardio and resolve. Expect explosive exchanges, but Susurkaev’s finishing instincts and versatility make him the favorite to remain undefeated and score a statement win at UFC 319.

Final Baysangur Susurkaev-Eric Nolan Prediction & Pick: Baysangur Susurkaev (-350)