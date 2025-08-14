ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 319: Dricus Du Plessis versus Khamzat Chimaev continues the prelims with a fight between Jessica Andrade and Loopy Godinez in the strawweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Andrade-Godinez prediction and pick.

Jessica Andrade (26-14) comes into this weekend’s matchup against Loopy Godinez following mixed results. She suffered a loss to Jasmine Jasudavicius in May 2025 but has shown resilience and experience throughout her career. Andrade’s power and aggressive style will be key factors at UFC 319.

Loopy Godinez (13-5) enters this weekend’s matchup against Jessica Andrade riding a three-fight winning streak after consecutive decision wins over Julia Polastri in March 2025 and Tabatha Ricci in November 2023, plus a submission victory over Elise Reed in September 2023. Godinez’s volume striking and grappling versatility will be crucial at UFC 319.

Here are the UFC 319 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 319 odds: Jessica Andrade-Loopy Godinez odds

Jessica Andrade: +124

Loopy Godinez: -148

Over 2.5 rounds: -330

Under 2.5 rounds: +240

Why Jessica Andrade will win

Last Fight: (L) Jasmine Jasudavicius – SUB R1

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 18 (10 KO/TKO/8 SUB)

Jessica Andrade beats Loopy Godinez at UFC 319 due to her overwhelming experience and powerful striking. Andrade, a former UFC strawweight champion with 26 wins, has faced and defeated elite competition over her long career. Her aggressive, relentless pressure and knockout power create constant danger that Godinez struggles to counter.

While Godinez is skilled and well-rounded, Andrade's veteran savvy gives her an edge in managing the pace and positioning of the fight. Andrade’s ability to absorb damage and maintain composure under fire allows her to impose her will and find opportunities for fight-ending strikes or ground control.

Andrade’s physical strength and knockout capability stand out in contrast to Godinez’s more volume-oriented approach. Even though Godinez is confident in her wrestling and endurance, Andrade’s toughness and heavy hands make her a constant threat to finish the fight early or turn momentum dramatically.

Additionally, Andrade’s experience in high-stakes fights sharpens her strategic decisions throughout the bout, making it difficult for Godinez to implement her game plan effectively. In a matchup where Godinez aims to outgrapple Andrade, the latter’s power and durability should prevail, securing Andrade the win at UFC 319.

Why Loopy Godinez will win

Last Fight: (W) Julia Polastri – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 3 (3 SUB)

Loopy Godinez has a strong chance to beat Jessica Andrade at UFC 319 due to her superior defensive striking and versatile grappling. Godinez defends 61% of significant strikes, allowing her to absorb less damage compared to Andrade, who absorbs 5.49 strikes per minute. This defensive skill will frustrate Andrade’s aggressive pressure.

Godinez’s grappling edge also plays a major role; she attempts submissions at a higher rate (0.9 per 15 minutes) than Andrade (0.3) and boasts an 81% takedown defense, superior to Andrade’s 71%. This means Godinez can better neutralize Andrade’s offensive wrestling and create opportunities for submissions.

Additionally, Godinez’s tactical approach is well-suited to counter Andrade’s forward style. While Andrade relies on volume and power, Godinez’s ability to control distance, avoid damage, and capitalize on openings gives her a strategic advantage. Her recent unanimous decision win over Julia Polastri shows she can impose her game over multiple rounds.

With a slightly lower striking output but high accuracy and defense, Godinez can frustrate Andrade and conserve energy for late-fight execution. Overall, Godinez’s defensive prowess, grappling versatility, and tactical fight IQ position her as the favorite to outlast and outscore Andrade at UFC 319 in what promises to be a highly competitive matchup.

Final Jessica Andrade-Loopy Godinez prediction & pick

This fight at UFC 319 is shaping up as a closely contested battle. Andrade, with her power and aggressive striking, connects on 6.39 significant strikes per minute at 50% accuracy, but absorbs 5.49 strikes per minute. Her experience and ability to pressure opponents make her a dangerous foe.

Godinez, meanwhile, counters with a solid defense, absorbing fewer strikes per minute and boasting a 61% strike defense rate. Her wrestling and grappling game is strong, with an 81% takedown defense and higher submission attempts per fight. Godinez tends to control pace and distance, often frustrating more aggressive fighters.

The matchup pits Andrade's volume and finishing power against Godinez's defensive savvy and grappling. Andrade’s cage control and takedown success (54%) will be tested against Godinez's resilience and ability to neutralize takedowns (81% defense).

Ultimately, Godinez enters as the slight favorite, thanks to her ability to minimize damage and outlast foes through tactical grappling and defense. However, Andrade’s experience and power mean she remains a significant threat for a finish. Fans should expect a tactical, high-pressure fight with potential for either a decision or an explosive Andrade finish at UFC 319.

Final Jessica Andrade-Loopy Godinez Prediction & Pick: Jessica Andrade (+124), Over 2.5 Rounds (-330)