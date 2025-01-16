A woman accused former UFC superstar Conor McGregor of sexual assault after Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals, but the Florida State Attorney's Office didn't press charges at the time. However, the 49-year-old plaintiff filed a lawsuit Tuesday reaffirming those allegations, via ESPN's Michael Rothstein.

“After a thorough investigation at the time, the State's Attorney concluded that there was no case to pursue,” McGregor's attorney, Barbara Llanes, said in an email to ESPN. “Almost two years and at least three lawyers later the plaintiff has a new false story. We are confident that this case too will be dismissed.”

The woman is described in the lawsuit as a Miami-Dade County resident who works for a financial institution on Wall Street. The lawsuit also alleges that the Kaseya Center's security staff committed “gross negligence.” The Kaseya Center is the Heat's home arena.

She claims that McGregor assaulted her in the bathroom during the game, which occurred on June 9, 2023. The Heat were hosting the Denver Nuggets for Game 4 of the Finals.

“My client has thought long and hard about the decision to pursue this civil case, and is fearful of the effect it may have on her job on Wall Street,” the accuser's lawyer Jim Dunn said. “Nonetheless, her main goal in filing this suit is to raise awareness and encourage others to report sexual assault.”

An incident report was filed with Miami's police department on June 11, 2o23, but the State Attorney's Office declined to pursue the case in October of the same year, via ESPN.

McGregor hasn't fought in the UFC since losing to Dustin Poirier by TKO in July 2021. However, the 36-year-old was scheduled to return in 2024 before suffering a broken toe. UFC CEO Dana White is hoping for the famed fighter to come back in the fall, via Sports Illustrated.