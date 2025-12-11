ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 112: Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape continues on the prelims with a fight between Joanderson Brito and Isaac Thomson in the Featherweight Division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Brito-Thomson prediction and pick.

Joanderson Brito (17-5-1) enters UFC Vegas 112 as a dangerous but inconsistent featherweight finisher. He’s dropped back-to-back decisions to William Gomis and Pat Sabatini after a doctor-stoppage TKO and submission wins over Jack Shore and Jonathan Pearce, showcasing sharp power grappling as he comes into his fight this weekend against Isaac Thomson.

Isaac Thomson (9-2) is riding a split-decision win over Akbarjon Islomboev that showcased his composure in a five-round LFA main event. Previously, he edged Israel Delgado and dropped a tight split to Shaheen Santana, highlighting his durability as he comes into his UFC debut against Joanderson Brito.​

Here are the UFC Vegas 112 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 112 odds: Joanderson Brito-Isaac Thomson odds

Joanderson Brito: -225

Isaac Thomson: +185

Over 1.5 rounds: -195

Under 1.5 rounds: +150

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Joanderson Brito will win

Last Fight: (L) Pat Sabatini – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 15 (7 KO/TKO/8 SUB)

Joanderson Brito has the tools to overwhelm Isaac Thomson at UFC Vegas 112, starting with a major edge in big-show experience and finishing instincts. Brito has repeatedly shown he can convert UFC-level pressure into early stoppages, particularly when he forces chaotic exchanges and shoots under overextended strikes.​

On the mat, Brito’s blend of wrestling entries, control grappling, and tight front-choke game creates a punishing style that punishes short-notice opponents who are not fully tailored for his pace. Thomson steps in just days out, and while he is a promising striker, that circumstance increases the likelihood he struggles with Brito’s physicality, clinch pressure, and ability to hold top position over extended scrambles.​

Why Isaac Thomson will win

Article Continues Below

Last Fight: (W) Akbarjon Islomboev – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 5 (5 KO/TKO)

Isaac Thomson has a real path to upsetting Joanderson Brito at UFC Vegas 112 thanks to his clean, structured striking and youth-driven athletic upside. At 23 with a 9-2 record, Thomson builds his game behind a disciplined jab, sharp low kicks, and consistent footwork that can expose Brito’s tendency to crash recklessly into range.​

Brito thrives in chaos, but that reliance on big moments leaves openings for a composed outfighter who manages distance and doesn’t panic under early pressure. Thomson just went 15 hard minutes in an LFA main event, proving he can maintain output and decision-winning structure over three rounds, which becomes even more important if Brito’s explosive entries start to slow.​

Defensively, Thomson’s background across multiple regional shows has forced him to solve a variety of wrestle-boxer looks, sharpening his takedown awareness and his ability to circle off the fence after initial engagements. If he consistently denies Brito clean level changes and punishes every naked entry with straight shots and calf kicks, the fight can tilt toward a classic prospect breakout where the more technical, patient striker walks Brito onto damage and edges him on the cards.​​

Final Isaac Thomson-Isaac Thomson prediction & pick

Joanderson Brito should edge Isaac Thomson in a competitive but ultimately one-sided finish at UFC Vegas 112. While Thomson brings legit regional credentials and a well-rounded skill set, the four-day turnaround severely limits his ability to prepare for Brito's chaotic pressure and submission threats.​

Brito's experience against UFC-caliber opposition gives him a significant advantage in recognizing openings and capitalizing on mistakes that come with short-notice nerves. Thomson's best path involves clean striking at range, but Brito's willingness to absorb damage to close distance and initiate clinch exchanges should eventually break through.​

The Brazilian's finishing instincts—whether through ground-and-pound or front chokes—are sharpened by years of UFC competition, and that edge becomes critical when Thomson's cardio dips after defending multiple takedown attempts. Expect Brito to land a decisive sequence in the second round, either by overwhelming Thomson on the feet after a scramble or locking in a submission off a successful entry.​​

Thomson's durability and composure could push this into the third, but Brito's veteran savvy and finishing arsenal should prevail before the final bell.​

Final Joanderson Brito-Isaac Thomson Prediction & Pick: Joanderson Brito (-225), Under 1.5 Rounds (+150)