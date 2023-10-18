Conor McGregor always seems to find himself in some sort of controversy one way or another, and that ended up being the case when he attended Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat. Shortly after the game, it was revealed that McGregor has been accused of raping a woman while at the game, and would be facing charges for his actions.

According to the initial filings, it was said that McGregor forced a woman into the mens restroom while at the game and sexually assaulted her. However, it has been revealed that the criminal charges against McGregor have been dropped, as there was insufficient evidence and contradicting stories that ultimately made it impossible to truly charge the renowned fighter.

“Conor McGregor will not face criminal charges over the interaction he had with a woman at an NBA Finals game earlier this summer, TMZ Sports has learned. According to a closeout memo we obtained, prosecutors said there was ‘insufficient evidence' as well as ‘contradicting and/or no corroborating witnesses' to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that McGregor sexually assaulted a woman during a bathroom meetup at the Nuggets vs. Heat game in Miami on June 9.” – TMZ Sports

Obviously incidents like these are always concerning, but it seems like some clarity has been found here once more details came to light. McGregor will likely be pleased to have this weight lifted off of his shoulders, but it seems like only a matter of time until he finds himself embroiled in another controversy of some sort.