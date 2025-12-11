ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 112: Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape continues on the main card with the main event fight between Brandon Royval and Manel Kape in the Flyweight Division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Royval-Kape prediction and pick.

Brandon Royval (17-8) enters UFC Vegas 112 having gone 2-2 over his last four and 2-1 across his last three. He edged Brandon Moreno and then Tatsuro Taira in back‑to‑back five‑round wars before dropping a competitive decision to Joshua Van this summer, as he comes into his fight this weekend against Manel Kape.

Manel Kape (21-) rides four wins in his last five, including emphatic knockouts of Bruno Silva and Asu Almabayev that reasserted his contender status. His lone recent setback came via decision to Muhammad Mokaev, sharpening his urgency and form as he comes into his fight this weekend against Brandon Royval.

Here are the UFC Vegas 112 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 112 odds: Brandon Royval-Manel Kape odds

Brandon Royval: +245

Manel Kape: -305

Over 3.5 rounds: -140

Under 3.5 rounds: +110

Why Brandon Royval will win

Last Fight: (L) Joshua Van – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 13 (4 KO/TKO/9 SUB)

Royval’s chaos is a nightmare over five rounds. His pace, awkward entries, and willingness to crash into clinches force Kape off that comfy counter range where he usually shines.​ Once Royval drags this into scrambles, his black-belt grappling and back-taking threat become the difference.​

Kape’s takedown defense numbers look strong, but extended exchanges against someone this unorthodox create more opportunities for Royval to chain shots, pull guard on guillotines, or transition to the back.​ That style also taxes Kape’s gas tank and discipline, especially if he gets stuck watching instead of throwing.​

Royval’s best work historically comes when he turns fights ugly—mixing long, multi-layered combinations, knees, and kicks into level changes and scramble-heavy sequences.​ Over time, that volume and pace can swing momentum, steal swing rounds, or open up a late submission once Kape’s reactions slow.​

Why Manel Kape will win

Last Fight: (W) Asu Almabayev – KO/TKO R3

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 18 (13 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

Kape’s path to victory starts with discipline at range. His sharper boxing, superior defense, and cleaner counters are tailor-made to punish Royval’s wild entries and porous striking defense over 25 minutes.​ Royval absorbs more shots than he should and often squares his stance in scrambles, giving Kape clean lanes for those explosive combinations.​

Kape’s recent run, including emphatic wins over Bruno Silva and Asu Almabayev, shows improved shot selection and patience. He no longer chases chaos; he waits, reads, then fires with fight-changing power.​ That measured style lets him bank early rounds while minimizing grappling exchanges, forcing Royval to take even riskier entries as the clock ticks.​

Cardio and composure also lean Kape’s way when he controls tempo. By chopping at Royval’s legs and body between counters, he can slow the scramble speed that usually bails Royval out of bad positions.​ If Royval’s takedown shots come from too far out, Kape’s reactive defense and ability to pivot off the cage should keep this standing long enough for the cleaner, harder work to add up.

Final Brandon Royval-Manel Kape prediction & pick

Manel Kape enters UFC Vegas 112 as the justified favorite, and the pick is Kape by decision in a high‑pace, five‑round striking match. His advantages in speed, accuracy, and power line up cleanly against Brandon Royval’s porous defense and tendency to overextend in the pocket.​

Royval’s chaos, length, and grappling threats will absolutely create moments, especially early when entries are freshest and scrambles are wildest. But Kape’s 50%+ striking accuracy and stout takedown defense give him consistent answers to those rushes, forcing Royval to pay a toll every time he crashes range.​

If Kape shows up locked in, his improved patience and shot selection should let him bank rounds behind counters, leg kicks, and body work while staying upright. The betting markets reflect that expectation, pricing Kape as a clear favorite and projecting his edge in cleaner scoring over 25 minutes.​

Royval’s best path is to weaponize cardio and force ugly grappling sequences, but that requires repeatedly penetrating a counter-heavy wall without eating fight-changing shots. Over time, the more efficient striker who lands the harder blows usually sways judges, and in this matchup that profile fits Kape.​

Final Brandon Royval-Manel Kape Prediction & Pick: Manel Kape (-305), Over 3.5 Rounds (-140)