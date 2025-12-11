ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set to make another betting prediction and pick for UFC Vegas 112 as the Heavyweight Division is in the spotlight once again. California's Sean Sharaf will hit the octagon against Minnesota's Steven Asplund in what should be an exciting bout on the Prelims. Check our UFC odds series for the Sharaf-Asplund prediction and pick.

Sean Sharaf (4-1) makes his second walk to the UFC octagon following a debut loss at the hands of Junior Tafa. He finished all four of his regional bouts by knockout in the first round and after suffering the first loss of his pro career, looks to bounce back with a win as the underdog here. Sharaf stands 6-foot-3 with a 77-inch reach.

Steven Asplund (6-1) makes his UFC debut following a knockout win on Dana White's Contender Series in the first round. The former LFA prospect posted a 4-1 record with the organization and thanks to his DWCS performance, comes in the favorite to win in the first round once again. Asplund stands 6-foot-5 with a 78-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 112 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 112 Odds: Sean Sharaf-Steven Asplund Odds

Sean Sharaf: +190

Steven Asplund: -230

Over 1.5 rounds: +135

Under 1.5 rounds: -175

Why Sean Sharaf Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Junior Tafa – TKO (punches, R2)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 4 KO/TKO

Sean Sharaf ran into a brick wall named Junior Tafa during his UFC debut, unable to do much against the more experienced knockout artist. Still, Sharaf extended the fight into the second round after winning the first round, out-striking Tafa 47-36 and landing a takedown in the process. He left his chin exposed for a moment and paid the ultimate price, a mistake he'll look to avoid this time around against Asplund.

For someone of his stature, Sharaf does a great job of managing the distance and slipping out of range when his opponents are throwing combinations. His ability to change levels, grabbing single legs and working takedowns along the fence, adds to his multifaceted game and unpredictable offense. He's also very violent in throwing elbows and is focused on landing precisely.

Sharaf's defense will have to see the biggest improvements as he's still absorbing 9.79 significant strikes per minute from opponents. At that rate, he won't be able to sustain too much damage at the heavyweight level and still expect to win fights. During this bout, staying patient and remaining defensive will be the key to Sharaf's success.

Why Steven Asplund Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Anthony Guarascio – TKO (punches, R1)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 5 KO/TKO

It only took Steven Asplund 13 seconds to secure a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series, landing a huge left uppercut during the first exchange and putting his opponent out-could. UFC President Dana White was on his feet thanks to the performance, immediately sending Asplund a contract to fight for the promotion. He was as game as they come during his audition, so expect much of the same out of Asplund in this fight.

Asplund will waster no time in taking the center of the octagon and pressuring his opponent. His height and reach allow him to dip his head out of harm's way, but his momentum is enough to keep him swinging and generating a ton of leverage behind his shots. If Asplund is able to hit Sharaf clean early, this fight could end inside the first round.

Ultimately, it will be up to whether ASplund wants to close the distance and immediately engage his opponent, or if he'd rather test the timing and gauge Sharaf's rhythm to start. Either way, he should expect a number of chaotic exchanges and the eventual takedown defense if he wants to be successful.

Final Sean Sharaf-Steven Asplund Prediction & Pick

With both fighters swinging for the fences during their previous bouts, we can expect much of the same in this one as the total rounds have been juiced under for a reason. I expect both fighters to firmly plant their feet in the center of the cage and exchange shots until one of them goes down.

Up to this point, Steven Asplund has been harder to hit thanks to his height and power coming back from his own shots. While Sean Sharaf offers a formidable physical matchup, I still expect Asplund to eat fewer shots in the process and land on more of his attempts.

In terms of the total, this fight should end in the first round behind a flurry of punches from both fighters. While anything can happen in a heavyweight fight, we'll side with the betting favorite here.

Final Sean Sharaf-Steven Asplund Prediction & Pick: Steven Asplund (-230); UNDER 1.5 Rounds (-175)