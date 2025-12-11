ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC Vegas 112 Prelims continue to roll as we're set to bring you a betting prediction and pick for this upcoming bout in the Heavyweight Division. Allen Frye Jr. of North Carolina takes on Brazil's Guilherme Pat as both fighters make their promotional debuts. Check our UFC odds series for the Frye-Pat prediction and pick.

Allen Frye Jr. (6-0) makes his UFC debut with a perfect record and all of his six wins coming by way of KO/TKO. He's fought under Ultimate Battle Grounds and RDC, finishing his last three consecutive fights in the first round and looking for another quick finish in this one. Frye Jr. stands 6-foot-4 with an 81-inch reach.

Guilherme Pat (5-0) is also perfect through his pro start, winning his only appearance in LFA with a knockout in 2024. Finishing all but one of his bouts by knockout, Pat comes in the slight betting favorite in what should be a quick fight for both sides. He stands 6-foot-5 with an 82-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 112 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 112 Odds: Allen Frye Jr.-Guilherme Pat Odds

Allen Frye Jr.: +142

Guilherme Pat: -170

Over 1.5 rounds: +145

Under 1.5 rounds: -188

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Allen Frye Jr. Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Justin Frazier – TKO (punches, R1)

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 6 KO/TKO

Allen Frye Jr. will finally make his UFC debut after a perfect start to his professional career. While the level of competition certainly hasn't been up-to-par with what he'll see in the UFC, Frye Jr. has done a great job of putting opponents away and putting them away quickly. He has yet to see the distance in any one of his bouts and with a third-round finish under his belt, he's proven he can go the distance during a tough scrap.

Allen Frye Jr. does a tremendous job of closing the striking distance and standing his ground firmly while fighters exchange. He doesn't tend to back up too much and does the bulk of his damage while loading up his right hand. He keeps his left hand out in front with the jab, measuring the range until exploding with his power shots down the middle.

Article Continues Below

Allen Frye Jr. comes into this fight the slight betting underdog, but his fearless way of fighting makes him an upset waiting to happen with the way he can end the fight in just a few swift punches. His takedown defense has proven effective up to this point and he's seemingly ready for the big stage in terms of his growing skill set.

Why Guilherme Pat Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Mauricio Queiroz – TKO (punches, R3)

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 6 KO/TKO

While Gulherme Pat isn't ranked near the top of the heap in the pound-for-pound rankings for Central and South America, his potential in the heavyweight division is some of the best we've seen from a prospect coming in. He's a physical freak standing 6-foot-5 and has tremendous athleticism in the cage. He's faster in both hand speed and movement than the bulk of his opponents, so don't be surprised if he distances himself immediately during this fight.

Guilherme Pat does a tremendous job of controlling opponents and putting them in bad spots with his use of the Thai clinch. Taller than most of his opponents, Pat is able to use his strength over the top of opponents while he lands devastating knees and elbows up the middle. Expect him to use similar tactics as Frye attempts to close the distance on him along the fence.

Overall, as a raw prospect, Guilherme Pat is the more gifted side here and will have the rightful advantage as the betting favorite. Still, things can be unpredictable in the heavyweight division, so he'll have to focus on his defense first and foremost in giving himself a chance to land clean looks on Frye Jr.

Final Allen Frye Jr.-Guilherme Pat Prediction & Pick

This fight has all the makings of a banger as both heavyweight prospects are looking to prove their worth on the biggest stage. Both men are capable of the quick knockout and we could be in for one given the added motivation on both sides. While Guilherme Pat would favor a drawn-out bout, expect Allen Frye Jr. to immediately bring the pressure to him and force him to make a decision.

With two debuting heavyweights, this fight is extremely volatile and could go either way, so we'll side with the betting underdog as we like his chances to land the knockout punch before his opponent. Allen Frye Jr. is extremely scrapping and willing to take chances with his striking, so let's roll with the underdog as he earns the early knockout.

Final Allen Frye Jr.-Guilherme Pat Prediction & Pick: Allen Frye Jr. (+142)