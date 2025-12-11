ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 112: Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape kicks off the prelims with a fight between Jamey-Lyn Horth and Tereza Bleda in the Women's Flyweight Division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Horth-Bleda prediction and pick.

Jamey-Lyn Horth (8-2) enters UFC Vegas 112, rebounding from a close decision loss to Miranda Maverick, with a gritty three-round win over Vanessa Demopoulos that highlighted her pace, toughness, and boxing as she comes into her fight this weekend against Tereza Bleda.​

Tereza Bleda (7-1) returns after an extended layoff, with her last bout coming in June 2023 as she earned a unanimous decision victory over Gabriella Fernandes. After multiple fight cancellations, having kept Bleda sidelined throughout 2024 and 2025, she is back as she faces off against Jamey-Lyn Horth this weekend at UFC Vegas 112

Here are the UFC Vegas 112 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 112 odds: Jamey-Lyn Horth-Tereza Bleda odds

Jamey-Lyn Horth: +130

Tereza Bleda: -155

Over 2.5 rounds: -315

Under 2.5 rounds: +230

Why Jamey-Lyn Horth will win

Last Fight: (W) Vanessa Demopolous – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 5 (2 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Horth’s clearest edge in this matchup is her efficiency and volume on the feet, where she lands more significant strikes per minute at a higher accuracy than Bleda while absorbing fewer in return. That technical, defensively sound kickboxing game forces Bleda to navigate clean jabs, straights, and counters just to enter wrestling range.​

Over three rounds, that kind of sustained output can tax Bleda’s gas tank and make her telegraph shots more, especially in later exchanges where Horth typically builds momentum. Once Bleda’s entries slow even slightly, Horth can start punishing failed takedowns with clinch strikes, elbows on the break, and extended combinations at mid-range.​

Defensively, Horth owns respectable takedown numbers and often does her best work scrambling up quickly rather than accepting positions, which is crucial against a control grappler like Bleda. Even if she gets grounded early, consistently working back to her feet can limit Bleda’s control time and keep the optics leaning toward the more damaging striker.​

Add in Horth’s experience edge, composure in longer striking fights, and the smaller Apex cage still giving her enough room to circle and reset, and a scenario emerges where she out-lands Bleda in every competitive round. On the cards, that sustained damage profile should be enough to carry Horth to a decision victory on Saturday.​

Why Tereza Bleda will win

Last Fight: (W) Gabriella Fernandes – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 4 (2 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Bleda’s clearest path to victory is through her wrestling and top control, where she consistently chains takedowns and smothers opponents once she gets a hold of their hips. Her ability to ride out long stretches of control time can nullify Horth’s volume striking and swing close rounds on the cards.​

Physically, Bleda brings a tall, rangy frame for flyweight with a notable reach edge, which helps her close distance behind straight shots and level changes. Once she pins opponents to the fence, her trips, re-drives, and mat returns force strikers like Horth to repeatedly work back to their feet, taxing their gas tank and limiting their output.​

Statistically, Bleda attempts more takedowns and submission threats over 15 minutes, reflecting a style built to bank minutes on the mat rather than trade in space. Horth’s superior striking efficiency on paper becomes less relevant if she is stuck defending singles and body-locks instead of resetting to open space.​

Given three rounds in the smaller UFC Apex cage, Bleda needs fewer explosive entries to find the clinch, which amplifies her grinding style. Over time, that attritional grappling advantage should be enough to edge a decision or potentially open up a late submission opportunity.​

Final Jamey-Lyn Horth-Tereza Bleda prediction & pick

This projects as one of the tighter matchups on UFC Vegas 112, but the lean is slightly toward Tereza Bleda. Between her wrestling, size, and the Apex cage, she has more consistent ways to bank control time and steal minutes in close rounds.​

Horth’s striking efficiency and cardio edge keep her extremely live, especially if she maintains distance and makes this a kickboxing match. However, every extended exchange near the fence creates an entry point for Bleda’s clinch and level changes, where her physicality becomes a real factor.​

Model-based projections and betting markets both reflect a moderately Bleda-leaning fight, with simulations and odds giving her a small but meaningful statistical edge. That lines up with the stylistic read of a volume striker needing to be nearly perfect in range management against a larger, grinding grappler.​

Expect some back-and-forth early as Horth finds success at range and Bleda adjusts her timing on entries. Over 15 minutes, the prediction is Bleda survives some striking adversity, secures key takedowns in at least two rounds, and edges out a competitive decision on the cards.

Final Jamey-Lyn Horth-Tereza Bleda Prediction & Pick: Tereza Bleda (-155), Over 2.5 Rounds (-315)