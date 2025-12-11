ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 112: Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape continues on the prelims with a fight between Neil Magny and Yaroslav Amosov in the Welterweight Division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Magny-Amosov prediction and pick.

Neil Magny (31-13) rides a two-fight win streak, rallying past Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos by second-round TKO before tapping Jake Matthews with a late submission in September, reminding everyone he’s still a savvy, durable welterweight workhorse as he comes into his fight this weekend against Yaroslav Amosov.

Yaroslav Amosov (28-1) rebounded from his upset knockout loss to Jason Jackson by running through Curtis Millender at CFFC 140, snatching a first-round anaconda choke to reaffirm his suffocating wrestling and submission threat as he comes into his fight this weekend against Neil Magny.

Here are the UFC Vegas 112 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 112 odds: Neil Magny-Yaroslav Amosov odds

Neil Magny: +320

Yaroslav Amosov: -410

Over 2.5 rounds: -105

Under 2.5 rounds: -125

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Neil Magny will win

Last Fight: (W) Jake Matthews – SUB R3

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 14 (9 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

Neil Magny enters Saturday's showdown with a significant physical advantage that could prove decisive. Standing 6'3″ with an 80-inch reach—five inches longer than Amosov's—Magny possesses the kind of rangy frame that has frustrated countless welterweights throughout his legendary UFC tenure. His jab and front kicks can keep the fight at distance, disrupting the Ukrainian's wrestling entries before they develop into dangerous positions.​

The Jason Jackson blueprint offers Magny a clear roadmap to success. Amosov's lone professional defeat came when Jackson landed clean power strikes and eventually knocked him out in the third round at Bellator 301. While Magny may not possess Jackson's one-punch knockout power, his volume striking—landing 3.41 significant strikes per minute with solid 46% accuracy—can accumulate damage over three rounds and exploit the same defensive vulnerabilities that led to Amosov's only loss.​

Magny's front headlock game presents a legitimate submission threat that makes Amosov's wrestling entries riskier than usual. The Colorado veteran has secured multiple anaconda and d'arce choke finishes throughout his career, including his recent brabo choke victory over Jake Matthews in September. If Amosov gets overzealous with his takedown attempts or leaves his neck exposed during scrambles, Magny has the technical skill and leverage to capitalize with fight-ending submissions from these positions.​

Article Continues Below

The cardio and experience factors heavily favor the UFC veteran. Magny's relentless pace and championship-level conditioning have carried him through 36 UFC fights, and he's proven capable of weathering early adversity to finish strong in the later rounds. Amosov, making his UFC debut after limited recent activity and an 18-month layoff to defend Ukraine, faces the pressure of performing on the biggest stage while Magny thrives as the ultimate welterweight gatekeeper who has seen everything.​

Why Yaroslav Amosov will win

Last Fight: (W) Curtis Millender – SUB R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 20 (9 KO/TKO/11 SUB)

Yaroslav Amosov's elite chain wrestling presents an overwhelming threat that Magny has consistently struggled to defend. The Ukrainian boasts 4.8 takedowns per 15 minutes at 48% accuracy, dwarfing Magny's 2.12 average, while the veteran's 54-55% takedown defense is exactly the exploitable weakness Amosov's relentless sambo-based pressure thrives against. Amosov proved he can outwrestle elite competition like Douglas Lima and Logan Storley over championship rounds, and Magny's defensive wrestling simply doesn't belong in that conversation.​

Once Amosov secures top position, Magny faces dual dangers from both ground-and-pound and submissions. With 11 career submission victories—including his recent first-round anaconda choke at CFFC 140—Amosov actively hunts for finishes rather than settling for control. Magny has been submitted six times in his career and historically breaks under sustained grappling pressure, making him vulnerable to Amosov's d'arce, anaconda, and rear-naked choke sequences when fatigued in later rounds.​

The small UFC Apex cage amplifies every advantage Amosov possesses while neutralizing Magny's primary weapon. In the cramped confines, Magny can't use his 80-inch reach to circle away and establish range—he'll be pinned against the fence where Amosov excels at chaining takedowns and dragging opponents to the mat. The smaller fighting area transforms this matchup from competitive to completely one-sided, eliminating Magny's ability to enforce distance management.​​

Amosov's championship pedigree and fight IQ give him the mental edge over a fighter dubbed “the gatekeeper.” While Magny has more UFC experience, Amosov defended the Bellator welterweight title twice and built a 27-fight win streak against world-class competition. The Ukrainian's lone loss came via knockout to Jason Jackson, not a submission or wrestling failure, meaning Magny's path to victory requires landing the kind of power shots he's never consistently produced throughout his 36-fight UFC tenure.​

Final Neil Magny-Yaroslav Amosov prediction & pick

Yaroslav Amosov looks primed to spoil Magny’s veteran showcase and make a statement in his UFC debut. His suffocating wrestling, top pressure, and finishing instincts directly target Magny’s long-standing weaknesses in defensive grappling and clinch exchanges.

Expect Magny to have early success at range before the smaller cage and Amosov’s cage-cutting take over. The pick is Amosov by late submission or dominant decision.

Final Neil Magny-Yaroslav Amosov Prediction & Pick: Yaroslav Amosov (-410), Over 2.5 Rounds (-105)