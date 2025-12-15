UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria has announced he is temporarily stepping away from defending his title, citing ongoing legal issues and what he describes as “severe and unacceptable pressure” outside of the Octagon.

In a statement released Sunday evening, Topuria addressed the situation directly, revealing that he has been the target of threats and attempted extortion. “In recent months, I have been subjected to severe and unacceptable pressure, including threats to disseminate false allegations of domestic abuse unless financial demands were met,” Topuria said. He added that the harassment has created an untenable personal and professional environment, forcing him to take a step back to clear his name and protect his family.

The UFC has not yet issued an official comment regarding the status of the lightweight title or whether the interim championship bout between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett will be for the vacant undisputed title. However, the UFC has faced similar situations before and will likely make a decision in the coming weeks once more clarity emerges.

Topuria (15-0) captured the lightweight crown earlier this year with a dominant knockout win over Charles Oliveira, instantly establishing himself as one of the sport’s brightest rising stars. His charisma, precision striking, and undefeated record had seemingly positioned him as a foundational figure of the UFC’s next generation of champions.

The fallout from this announcement will undoubtedly cast a shadow over the division’s immediate future. Gaethje or Pimblett could be the future for the lightweight division, at least in the short term, if Topuria’s hiatus extends for a while.

Despite the controversy, Topuria maintained confidence in his statement that the truth would prevail. “I have full faith that the legal system will expose those behind these threats and false accusations,” he wrote.

While fans await updates from both Topuria and the UFC, this development underscores how quickly careers in combat sports can be disrupted by battles that take place not inside the cage—but far beyond it.