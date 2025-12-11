ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The time has come for the UFC Vegas 112 Co-Main Event as we'll see a high-stakes matchup in the Featherweight (145) Division. No. 15-ranked Giga Chikadze of Georgia will take on Argentina's rising Kevin Vallejos in a striking delight for all MMA fans. Check our UFC odds series for the Chikadze-Vallejos prediction and pick.

Giga Chikadze (15-5) has gone 8-3 inside the UFC since 2018. After opening his UFC run with seven-straight victories, Chikadze has gone a lackluster 1-3 over his last four fights against top competitors. Now, he looks to get back on track while defending his top-15 ranking. Chikadze stands six feet tall with a 74-inch reach.

Kevin Vallejos (16-1) is currently 2-0 through his first UFC appearances following a 1-1 record on Dana White's Contender Series. Vallejos just took down highly-touted prospect Danny Silva via unanimous decision in his last bout, so expect another impressive performance out of the 24-year old. Vallejos stands 5-foot-7 with a 68-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 112 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 112 Odds: Giga Chikadze-Kevin Vallejos Odds

Giga Chikadze: +245

Kevin Vallejos: -305

Over 2.5 rounds: -154

Under 2.5 rounds: +120

Why Giga Chikadze Will Win

Last Fight: (L) David Onama – U DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 9 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Giga Chikadze came into his last bout against David Onama missing weight for the first time in his pro career. The bout didn't go his way either as he was badly beaten at the hands of his opponent. Chikadze has seen a steep decline since his winning streak from 2019-2021, but he's shown flashes of his previous capabilities over the last few fights.

Giga Chikadze rose to prominence thanks to his innovative and creative striking, throwing punches and kicks from awkward angles while landing with deadly precision. His power has been a strong point of his game since his arrival to the UFC, but we haven't seen him clearly hit the target in quite some time. Chikadze is as tough as they come and even if he's down in a fight, he remains dangerous with his consistent striking output.

Chikadze's kicking game will be a focal point throughout this one as he's been known to hurt opponents with his head kicks. If he's able to lull Vallejos with his striking rhythm, Chikadze could find an opening to throw the high head kick and end this fight early. However, he'll need to be careful in avoiding a compromised position while doing so.

Why Kevin Vallejos Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Danny Silva – U DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 11 KO/TKO, 2 SUB

Kevin Vallejos has had a perfect start to his UFC stint with a knockout and unanimous decision victory in his first two fights. Vallejos is extremely skilled in all areas of the fight and is comfortable fighting both on his feet and on the ground. His hands are extremely fast and he has a ton of pop for his size, so don't be surprised if Vallejos is able to stun Chikadze with his hands on a number of occasions throughout this one.

Vallejos is also very strong with his wrestling and while he doesn't typically attempt too many takedowns, he's just as good at stuffing them with an 83% defense rate. Chikadze is known as a skilled kickboxer, so Vallejos shouldn't worry too much about the takedowns coming his way. On the flip side, he could stand to see success if he's able to put Chikadze on his back.

All in all, Kevin Vallejos will have speed, youth, and his solid chin on his side during this matchup. Chikadze will continue to force the distance with his kicks up the middle, but I fully expect Vallejos to catch one of the kicks and take his opponent down. From there, it'll be interesting to see if Chikadze can survive with Vallejos constantly pressuring him.

Final Giga Chikadze-Kevin Vallejos Prediction & Pick

Giga Chikadze will have a ton to prove during this fight with a ranking next to his name and much more experience in the UFC. However, Kevin Vallejos has proven to be the “real deal” as a prospect and is seemingly ready for this steep increase in competition. Whatever Chikadze plans to throw at Vallejos during this one, he should be prepared for it.

Giga Chikadze certainly has the capability to be successful during this fight with his striking, but there's no telling how much more damage he can sustain at this point of his career. Banking on Kevin Vallejos to be the more durable side during this fight, we'll roll with the young betting favorite to gain the win over the veteran.

Final Giga Chikadze-Kevin Vallejos Prediction & Pick: Kevin Vallejos (-305); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-154)