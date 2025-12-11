ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Featured Prelim bout of UFC Vegas 112 is here to cap-off the action as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for this bout in the Women's Strawweight (115) Division. No. 5-ranked Amanda Lemos of Brazil will take on Canada's No. 10 Gillian Robertson in a high-level matchup between UFC vets. Check our UFC odds series for the Lemos-Robertson prediction and pick.

Amanda Lemos (15-5-1) has gone 9-5 inside the UFC since 2017 en route to challenging for the title belt. She's alternated wins and losses for a 3-3 record over her last six, most recently falling to Tatiana Suarez via unanimous decision. She'll look to bounce back as the underdog here. Lemos stands 5-foot-4 with a 65-inch reach.

Gillian Robertson (16-8) has gone 13-6 inside the UFC since 2017. She's been incredibly active since arriving to the promotion, winning six of her last seven and riding a four-fight winning streak into this bout. Robertson will look towards a huge jump in the rankings with a win. She stands 5-foot-5 with a 63-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 112 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 112 Odds: Amanda Lemos-Gillian Robertson Odds

Amanda Lemos: +164

Gillian Robertson: -198

Over 2.5 rounds: -115

Under 2.5 rounds: -115

Why Amanda Lemos Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Tatiana Suarez – U DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 8 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Amanda Lemos fell to top-ranked Tatiana Suarez during her last bout, clearly out-matched in the wrestling and unable to hurt her opponent on the feet. Just prior to that, Lemos put together a striking masterclass against young prospect Iasmin Lucindo, but she's clearly struggled with some of the higher-level opponents atop the division. A win here could cement her as a top contender in this division once again.

Amanda Lemos is extremely active with her hands and movement around the cage. She tends to out-pace opponents with her constant output, shooting for takedowns to steal control time on the ground towards the end of rounds. She's a very savvy veteran and knows what it takes to win. over the course of three rounds, so expect another all-around effort out of the 38-year old veteran.

Amanda Lemos has been increasingly willing to go to the ground, but she'll want to avoid any grappling exchanges against a skilled jiu jitsu practitioner like Robertson. Lemos' greatest advantage lies in her striking power and ability on the feet, so she should continue to lull Robertson with her striking and confidently turn away the takedown attempts.

Why Gillian Robertson Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Marina Rodriguez – TKO (punches from back, R2)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 3 KO/TKO, 9 SUB

Gillian Robertson is riding one of the hotter streaks in women's MMA with six wins over her last seven fights. During that stretch, she's notched two submissions and more impressively finished two of those fights with punches from back control. It's a new wrinkle that's been added to her game and Robertson has become increasingly willing to forgo the submission attempts, posture up, and look to finish a fight with her fists.

Competing in grappling tournaments outside of the UFC, Robertson is always keeping her jiu jitsu sharp and translating new skills to the octagon. She's always breaking out new techniques and if she manages to take an opponent's back, the fight is completely in her world. While Lemos has solid grappling of her own, it's no match for Gillian Robertson and her constantly-evolving skill set.

Robertson is landing 40% of her takedown attempts, but she's far superior in reversing positions on the ground if she gets taken down herself. Look for Robertson to welcome the grappling exchanges knowing her opponent could likely shoot if she's in trouble on the feet.

Final Amanda Lemos-Gillian Robertson Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun fight as both women are fighting for a potential shot at the title in the near future if they can pull out one or two wins. Gillian Robertson is currently on an impressive streak and if she comes into this fight as focused as she has been, this will be her fight to lose on the back of her grappling.

Amanda Lemos poses a significant threat with her striking, but I don't expect Gillian Robertson to stand there and absorb clean strikes before ducking and shooting for a takedown. From there, we like Robertson's chances on the ground as one of the more dangerous submission artists in women's MMA.

We'll also roll with the total under as this fight can potentially be finished inside the first two rounds if either fighter makes a significant mistake.

Final Amanda Lemos-Gillian Robertson Prediction & Pick: Gillian Robertson (-198); UNDER 2.5 Rounds (-115)