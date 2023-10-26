An armed gunman in Lewiston, Maine has shot and killed 18 people and injured 13 others in a mass shooting, according to recent reports from Al Jazeera. Lewiston is the second largest city in Maine, with a population of 37,000. Cooper Flagg, a prominent young high school basketball star, grew up about an hour north of Lewiston in the town of Newport.

Flagg offered his support for the victims of the mass shooting in Maine on social media.

All of our focus should be on supporting the victims, their families, and law enforcement – everything else can wait. My heart is with Maine. — Cooper Flagg (@Cooper_Flagg) October 26, 2023

The investigation in Maine has carried on into Thursday afternoon, as the suspect is still at large as of 1 pm EST.

Flagg is already one of Maine's most prominent homegrown sports figures, despite his young age. Flagg currently attends Montverde Academy in Florida and is widely ranked as the No. 1 high school recruit in the nation. Flagg will turn 17 in December and reclassified to the class of 2024, but has yet to choose a college.

Cooper Flagg's support for the victims in his home state of Maine after the terrible tragedy was echoed by others in the basketball community. Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes commented on the tragedy in Maine Wednesday evening, via the Sacramento Bee.

“It’s devastating news to hear something like that, and your prayers are with the community, the people who lost loved ones, but I think as a country we have to get our gun crisis under control,” Barnes said. “It’s more than simply just saying, OK, we can enact one policy and that will simply change what’s going on. These are becoming more frequent, more lethal, more devastating, and we have to get it under control.”