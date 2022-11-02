Core Keeper Desert of Beginnings update brings deserts and karts

Core Keeper’s next update, The Desert of Beginnings, brings new biomes, bug hunting, and go-karts to the underground. Keep reading to learn more about what this update has, and when it will arrive.

Core Keeper The Desert of Beginnings Release Date: November 10, 2022

The Desert of Beginnings update arrives on November 10, 2022. If you do not own the game yet, you can buy it for PC.

This update is the game’s biggest update yet and is available for free to anyone who owns the game. It is also the game’s second major content update since its Early Access launch last year. The update’s main new feature is the “Desert of Beginnings” biome which, as the name implies, introduces players to vast sandy areas. This update also brings the Molten Quarry sub-biome, as well as new enemies, weapons, music, base materials, and perhaps the most surprising addition: go-karts. Yes, you read that right. When this update comes out, players will be able to make their own karts and use them to explore their caves.

To make these, players will have to find and discover the brand-new Galaxite Ore. Once players find these ores, they can then build a Galaxite Workbench. Using this workbench, players can build up to three variations of the go-kart. These go-karts are a new form of transportation in the game. It allows you to cover large distances quickly, as well as run away from enemies if needed. During your downtime, you can also use these go-karts to race your friends.

Other than the go-kart, the Desert of Beginnings update also brings bug hunting to Core Keeper. Players can grab the brand-new Bug Net and use it to catch insects like beetles, larvas, fireflies, and more. This update brings 12 new critters, so players must explore all of the biomes to catch them all. Other than the net, the update brings new weapons, gear, tools, and fish, which players can get to aid them in fighting the two new bosses. These bosses are Igneous the Molten Mass, and Ra-Akar the Sand Titan. These new bosses are found in the game’s new biomes, so players need to prepare well before facing them.

Other than in-game items and features, this update also brings various quality-of-life improvements. Most, if not all, of these, were suggested by the community. These include Steam Achievements, the ability to fish from boats and minecarts, clickable recipes, and the ability to pick up, destroy, and place larger world objects.

Sven Thole, COO and Lead Animator at Pugstorm, had this to say about the update:

The Desert of Beginnings is by far our biggest update for Core Keeper yet and the one we are most excited for players to discover. We have been listening very closely to what players enjoy the most about the game, along with what else they would like to see included, and believe we have come a long way to delivering on that with this update. We really love the new gameplay opportunities the go-karts provide and cannot wait to see how the community reacts to it.

Core Keeper, for those not familiar, is an underground mining sandbox game. It supports 1-8 players and involves mining, crafting, base building, exploration, and combat. Players who decide to play the game now can participate in the Creepy Costume Party. This Halloween-themed seasonal event is ongoing and will end on Monday, November 5, 2022. Players who participate in the event can unlock rare Halloween outfits. If that’s not your thing, another seasonal event is planned for December.

If you want to follow Core Keeper’s official Twitter page, head on over here. For more gaming news from us, click here.