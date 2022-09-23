Terraria and Core Keeper crossover coming soon

What happens when one of the most played sandbox survival games collaborates with an upcoming sandbox survival game? A really fun crossover, that’s what. Keep reading to learn more about the crossover between Terraria and Core Keeper.

We've searched all for that Caveling Farmer who lost his Slimes…maybe he's not even in the underground anymore? 🤔 We did find this thing though, any idea what it is? pic.twitter.com/UcUBFkvFp2 — Core Keeper – Desert of Beginnings coming November (@CoreKeeperGame) September 20, 2022

A few days ago, Core Keeper hinted at a possible crossover with a certain game. In the video, the player places a blue crown on a pedestal. Although nothing much was shown after that, fans of Terraria quickly noticed that the crown reminded them of one of the bosses from Terraria, King Slime. After a few more days and tweets later (including this almost flirty one from Terraria), Core Keeper finally announced the crossover event.

Something slimy is coming to Core Keeper! We're thrilled to be working with @Terraria_Logic on a little #CoreKeeper and #Terraria crossover. Find out more here: https://t.co/dYOMfe8BPd pic.twitter.com/qhoetZX1sf — Core Keeper – Desert of Beginnings coming November (@CoreKeeperGame) September 22, 2022

The Terraria and Core Keeper crossover will happen on September 26, 2022. The crossover involves an exchange between the two games.

Core Keeper’s Side

In Core Keeper, as hinted in the teaser video, will see the King Slime arriving. The King Slime is one of the most iconic bosses from Terraria, as its appearance betrays the amount of damage it deals. Using a special item that will be added during the crossover period, players can summon the King Slime. Of course, this King Slime will be just as aggressive as its Terraria counterpart. Core Keeper players can expect the King Slime to jump around, summon slimes, and even teleport to your location for a surprise attack.

Defeating King Slime won’t just be for bragging rights. According to the official announcement, killing King Slime will give you some loot. This loot, apparently, will “make you the envy of your fellow explorers”. What exactly this loot is, we will find out once the crossover arrives.

Terraria’s Side

As for Terraria, players will be able to get a new pet. Cavelings in Core Keeper are small, adorable, and oftentimes deadly mobs. They are very common in Core Keeper, and now they have made their way to Terraria. Using a special item, Terraria players will be able to summon their very own Caveling Pet, a Caveling Farmer to be exact. Although pets don’t really do much in Terraria other than cosmetic purposes, this one will follow you around “looking cute and offering a little moral support”. Honestly, that’s all we can ask for.

Crossover Duration

Unlike other timed crossovers, the Terraria x Core Keeper crossover is a permanent one. Players don’t need to rush and buy the games just to take part in the crossover. Everyone can take their time unlocking the content.

Core Keeper is available on PC. Terraria, on the other hand, is available for PC, Xbox, Playstation, iOS, and Android. For more gaming news, click here.