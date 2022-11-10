By Jesseyriche Cortez · 7 min read

Published 11 hours ago



The Core Keeper Desert of Beginnings update is its biggest update to date, and also one of the most fun. Here are our thoughts on the free update now live on Steam.

For starters, what exactly is the Desert of Beginnings update for Core Keeper? This update is Core Keeper’s biggest content update yet and is free to all players who own the game. This content update brings new biomes, bosses, equipment, and modes of transportation to Core Keeper. It’s out now on Steam, so if you want to experience it for yourself, you can head there to buy the game. With that out of the way, let’s dive into our thoughts on the update.

Core Keeper Desert of Beginnings thoughts

Let’s start off with what everyone wants to hear about: How are the go-karts? In a word: fun. I lost no time crafting one of these go-karts. When I finally did, I looked for a wide-open area that I could drive in. This was somewhat easy to do as the desert had vast open areas in it. I went with the Speeder Go-Kart which, as the name suggests, is the fastest out of the three available Karts.

Driving might be confusing at first, as it doesn’t follow the normal WASD movement that your character in the game has. Instead, W is the acceleration, while A and D turn the Go-Kart left and right. This takes some getting used to, but when I did, it was just smooth driving from there. The Go-Kart left behind visible tire tracks on the sand, so it was fun just making shapes with it. I also drifted around the various stone pillars in the area, doing my best not to hit them.

The Go-Kart is definitely one of the most fun additions to this game. Although using a Portal is still the fastest way to get from one place to another, using the Go-Kart is more fun. Of course, you will have to make pathways to and from certain locations but it’s all worth it in the end. Not only that, you can even make race tracks in the desert to have fun with your friends!

Of course, Go-Karts aren’t the only things new in this update. It also introduces a new ore: Galaxite. Galaxite is used to craft the Galaxite Workbench, as well as the Galaxite Anvil and the Go-Kart Workbench. Other than that you can also use Galaxite to craft the Galaxite armor set, which has a nice, futuristic look to it. It also gives players a damage bonus as long as they stayed in full health. This is easy to do now since I have access to some new weapons as well.

The Desert of Beginnings update introduces spears to Core Keeper. This new melee weapon allowed me to attack enemies at a greater distance compared to swords and knives. This makes it somewhat easier to stay at full health, while still dealing damage to my enemies. Other than the spear, there are also new ranged weapons in the form of the Burnzooka and the Galaxite Chakram.

The Burnzooka is a fun weapon because of its dual purpose. Of course, its main purpose is to defeat enemies, which it can do effectively as it deals damage over an AOE. However, players can also make tunnels with it, as the Burnzooka destroys dirt, clay, and stone walls. This could definitely help in making those corridors for the Go-Kart to pass through. On the other hand, the chakram is for when you don’t want to destroy your surroundings. It also emits some light, so it was useful for exploring.

Of course, these aren’t the only weapons and armor added to the game. With the Galaxite ore comes the Galaxite Sword and the Galaxite Dagger. There’s also the Lava Battle Axe, however that one isn’t crafted from Galaxite. For armor, there’s the Assassin Set, the Paladin Set, and the Magma Armor Set. All of the armor sets have very nice appearances, as well as some good effects. Be sure to check them out when you can. You’ll need it when you face the two new bosses.

Along with the new biomes come two new bosses: Igneous the Molten Mass, and Ra-Akar the Sand Titan. Needless to say, I fought both of them. Ra-Akar is in the desert, as his full name implies. He’s located in a wide-open area, although you won’t really see him immediately. To summon Ra-Akar, you will need a Thumper. The Thumper is an item you can place which, as the name suggests, thumps the ground. This thumping summons Ra-Akar, and you must then fight him. On the other hand, you can find Igneous in the Molten Quarry sub-biome. It will just be there, standing menacingly until you come close enough for it to attack.

The boss fights were really fun, even if defeating them was not at all easy. Having to learn the boss’s attack patterns from scratch is a very enjoyable experience, although I admittedly died a few times trying to perfect it. Eventually, though, I was able to defeat both of them. I lost count of how many times it took me before I finally saw them fall. As for what these bosses drop, and what their patterns are, I’ll leave that for you to discover.

Of course, we can’t talk about the bosses without talking about the biomes they are in. Core Keeper’s Desert of Beginnings update brings in two new biomes. There’s the titular Desert of Beginnings, which is, well, a desert biome. That means sand, sand, and more sand. You’ll also discover some new mobs there, as well as new plants and the like. I had fun exploring the desert, as it really was very much different from anything I experienced so far in the game. The wide, open spaces are a huge plus, as they allowed me to build big bases without having to clear out areas.

Other than the Desert, there’s also the sub-biome: the Molten Quarry. This lava-filled is also a nice touch, albeit kinda scary. The lava pools scattered throughout this biome are as pretty as they are dangerous. I could imagine myself building a smithing outpost there just to look the part, but it seemed inconvenient so I don’t think I’ll do it. This place also has some new mobs, which you will have to watch out for.

Core Keeper Desert of Beginnings thoughts summary

All in all, this update brings in a lot of new content to Core Keeper. The new biomes and bosses are an amazing addition that I’m sure all players, old and new, will enjoy. The Go-Karts, though they might seem out of place at first, were also a fun little surprise. It added a new layer of fun, opening up possibilities for transport and mini-games. The new items were also pretty cool and really spoke to the RPG progression lover in me. Although I didn’t really touch on it above, the Quality of Life upgrades that the developers brought in really made me feel loved, as it made it easier to do some things easier, like cooking.

In short, Core Keeper’s Desert of Beginnings update is a really good one. I sincerely pray and hope that Core Keeper will keep releasing amazing updates just like this one.

That’s all for our thoughts on the latest update to the game. Stay tuned for the upcoming Christmas event in the game. For more gaming news from us, click here.