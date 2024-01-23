Corey Perry discussed signing with the Oilers

Corey Perry signed a one-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, and he spoke about the choice to join the team after being waived by the Chicago Blackhawks earlier in the season as a result of “unacceptable” conduct.

“Over the last two months, I've really had a chance to reflect and get the help and take full responsibility for what happened in Chicago and try to better myself,” Corey Perry said, via Derek Van Diest of NHL.com. “Those are the things I've been working on. I've been working with people in the mental health field and in different fields. It's been a lont time to get back to this spot, to be back on the ice with player sin the NHL, and I have to thank my family and my friends and all the support I've gotten, the support from my counselors, and just try to better myself each and every day.”

The Oilers started off the season terribly, but they climbed out of that hole and have been one of the best teams in recent months. They are clearly a contender in the Western Conference are continuing to try to climb the standings. They are in third place in the Pacific Division, and will try to chase down the Vegas Golden Knights next.

Tonight, the Oilers will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at home. However, Perry is not expected to play until Saturday against the Nashville Predators. The Oilers hope that Perry provides key depth for a deep run in this year's playoffs.