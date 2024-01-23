The Edmonton Oilers added Corey Perry amid a 13-game winning streak.

The Edmonton Oilers are the hottest team in the NHL at this moment. And they made a move for veteran Corey Perry to help keep the good times going. Perry's departure from the Chicago Blackhawks earlier this season was highly publicized. But Edmonton superstar Connor McDavid believes this was a fine move on his team's behalf.

The Oilers face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday as they aim for 14 consecutive wins. Prior to that, though, McDavid took time to address the signing of Perry. He highlighted the experience his 38-year-old teammate brings to the table when speaking with reporters.

“Obviously he’s a guy that has tremendous amount of experience, he’s won, he’s been right there year after year,” the Oilers captain said Monday, via NHL.com. “He brings lots of leadership, a lot of experience, a lot of those intangible qualities that you can’t just teach. Obviously a great add for us.”

Corey Perry is an asset to the Oilers in the playoffs, per Connor McDavid

McDavid knows how Perry plays, having faced him a number of times in the past. The two have even faced off on hockey's biggest stage, the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Perry's Anaheim Ducks eliminated McDavid's Oilers in the second round back in 2017.

McDavid told reporters he believes Edmonton's fans understand what it's like playing against Perry. And the experience he brings is invaluable to a team like Edmonton who is trying to win their first Stanley Cup since 1990. As a result, the Oilers' superstar is glad to have Perry on his side this time around.

“I think the majority of the guys around the league dislike playing against Corey Perry,” McDavid said, via NHL.com. “I think he’s a little nicer to his teammates than he is in a game playing against him, but I’m certainly glad he’s on our side.”

The Oilers are on a roll right now, and Corey Perry can certainly help as Edmonton continues their push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Let's see how the 38-year-old gets on with Connor McDavid on the Oilers.