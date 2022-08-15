Could Kenny Omega’s Golden Lovers reunite in AEW?

A little over three years ago, Kenny Omega decided to take his talents to a brand new professional wrestling company by the name of AEW and left his long-time, on-again, off-again tag team partner Kota Ibushi back in Japan.

At the time, this break-up was sad but expected; Ibushi signed a very long-term contract to stay in NJPW until, well, according to What Culture with initial reporting from The Wrestling Observer, the rest of his lifetime, and Omega was happy to see his friend shine, telling those assembled at Starrcast II through tears – via a transcript from Wrestling Inc. – that, “I knew that I couldn’t ask Ibushi to sign because I knew it was his time, and he deserved it. Anyway, I knew that if I asked for him to come here, that he would. And if I begged for him to come, that he would. But, I knew that his dream before anything that we ever did was to win the IWGP Heavyweight Belt.”

Truly this looked like the end of an era for fans of The Golden Lovers, as it looked like the duo would never again share the ring barring Omega returning to Japan. Remember, this was before “The Forbidden Door,” the concept and the Pay-Per-View came into existence, and the idea of two wrestlers from different promotions joining forces one way or another was unimaginable.

Fast forward to Forbidden Door 2022, and those hopes were again dashed, as Omega was out recovering from multiple surgeries, and Ibushi was in the middle of a very strange feud with his home promotion that you can read about here. While there’s no reason to believe another match couldn’t happen again at a future venture through the Forbidden Door, as Tony Khan has made it known that he’s open to running the show again, for Ibushi, that may be too long to wait. That’s right, mere months after his first big falling out with NJPW, Ibushi is at it again, this time hinting pretty hard at a return to America and a Golden Lovers reunion one way or another.

Could Kota Ibushi actually end up under an AEW contract?

Kota Ibushi is not what one would call a prolific Twitter user; he tweets sometimes, and retweets on occasion too, but as a general rule, he isn’t as “chronically online” as some of his peers who use the platform to express all of their thoughts, hopes, and feelings. On August 9th, however, Ibushi made an exception to that rule and got, like, really into answering questions from fans, even if he probably shouldn’t have responded to some of them due to his current contract status.

The good news? Ibushi went on a 68-ish tweet rampage replying to questions about everything from NJPW to DDT, AEW, and even WWE. The bad news? Every last one of the tweets was in Japanese, which makes it sort of hard to know what he was saying for fans who only speak English.

Fortunately, a Twitter user by the name of Joe (@thefeelite) swooped in and did the wrestling gods’ work – translating 30 of the tweets to make life a little easier for Golden Lover fans who really want to see Omega and Ibushi back in the ring once more. Here are some of the highlights from Ibushi’s big Twitter day.

Fan: I so wish to see Ibushi in AEW…!

Ibushi: Outside of vs Kenny and those two [Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley], [I will wrestle as?] the Golden Lovers, I think!https://t.co/fesgWQQUR5 — Joe🦌🧹⭐🦌 (@thefeelite) August 9, 2022

Oh snap, while the first tweet does leave a bit to interpretation, as “one time or so” could mean for Forbidden Door, but that second tweet is not even close to subtle. Any of those trios bouts would be money, but bringing back the Golden Lovers fans, especially if The Hung Bucks are killing it in the trios division, would be incredible. What else?

Alright, so it seems like Ibushi has plans to make it over to AEW at some point down the line and may have even wrestled at Forbidden Door had his shoulder been healthy enough, but his turn will likely be parallel to that of Omega, as introducing one without the other doesn’t really make sense. Still, even if that more or less precludes a full-time run or a new contract in AEW, it certainly sounds like fans should prepare themselves, cautiously, of course, to see Kota and Kenny in the ring once more, wrestling together, wrestling apart, and maybe even wrestling as part of an expanded, multi-person match like they used to in Ring of Honor when it was just as common to see the Golden Elite as the Hung Bucks. Considering the strength of the former team’s match against Rey Fenix, Rey Mysterio, and Bandido at All In, that certainly wouldn’t be the worst-case scenario.