Courtney Vandersloot made her emotional return to the Windy City Friday night when the New York Liberty beat the Chicago Sky 77-76. It marked Vandersloot's first game against the Sky, with whom she played the first 12 seasons of her WNBA career. After defeating her former team, the Liberty star reflected on her time in Chicago.

“It's really hard to put into words, it's surreal. It did feel weird,” Courtney Vandersloot said, via ESPN, following the Liberty's victory. “I spent so much time here, had so many memories here. I have a lot of experience in this league, and this is something I do not have experience with.”

The Sky selected Vandersloot with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2011 WNBA Draft. Vandersloot made four All-Star teams with the Sky. She was a two-time All-WNBA First Team selection and made it onto the All-WNBA Second Team three times. In 2021, Vandersloot helped lead the Sky to their first-ever WNBA championship.

Vandersloot had eight points and a team-high eight against the Sky. The Liberty guard has been the WNBA assists leader six times.

“We had a lot of great times,” Vandersloot said of her time in Chicago. “This is a really good [Sky] team. There's extra motivation because it's emotional for them well.”

Vandersloot and the Sky beat the Liberty in the first round of the last year's WNBA playoffs. Vandersloot joined the Liberty in free agency as part of New York's impressive offseason. The Liberty also signed Breanna Stewart and traded for Jonquel Jones, becoming the favorites in the Eastern Conference.

In five games with the Liberty, Vandersloot is averaging 9.0 points and 8.6 steals per game.