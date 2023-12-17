The veteran head coach may be in Dallas for a long time given the team's terrific 2023 campaign.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy may be in line for a contract extension given his team's terrific 10-3, playoff-bound season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport wrote about the potential extension in a report Sunday morning.

“When asked by NFL.com during the December League Meeting in Dallas whether he [Cowboys owner Jerry Jones] envisions a contract extension for McCarthy coming as a result of the team's success. The indication was yes,” writes Rapoport.

“That'll have a course that seeks its own time frame,” Jones told Rapoport, “I don't do anything of that sort until the season is over.”

McCarthy is currently under contract through the 2024 season.

The veteran head coach, who recently underwent appendix surgery, is expected to be on the sidelines Sunday when the Cowboys face the Buffalo Bills.

The Cowboys are 30-20 in 50 games under McCarthy since 2020 with a 1-2 playoff record, including a 2021 NFC East division title.

The Cowboys are trying to lock into the second spot in the NFC playoff race, with the San Francisco 49ers already having clinched the number one seed and the coveted week one playoff bye.

“There's nothing to juggle,” McCarthy said Friday of his team's drive toward the playoffs. “You can't control what the other aspects of it are. We need to beat Buffalo. When we're standing at 11 wins, then we'll look around, and things will be a little more clear.”

60-year-old McCarthy, a native of Homestead, Pennsylvania, spent 12 seasons as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers, a tenure that included a victory in Super Bowl XLV.