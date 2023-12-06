Despite having to undergo sudden appendicitis surgery, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy isn't planning on missing Week 14.

Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a crucial matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14. But during those preparations, the Cowboys suddenly found themselves without their head coach.

McCarthy was diagnosed with acute appendicitis on Wednesday, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. He is scheduled to undergo surgery on Wednesday afternoon before being released by the end of the day. McCarthy is still planning on coaching against the Eagles in Week 14.

In McCarthy's absence, Dallas has been led by it's three coordinators in practice. They'll continue to do so until McCarthy makes his full recovery. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will be one of those three in charge. He says he knew something was up with McCarthy when he walked in the building on Wednesday. However, with the Eagles on tap, Quinn is confident McCarthy will recover, via Jane Slater of the NFL Network.

“You think that tough Irishman is going to miss this game,” Quinn said.

Dallas enters the week one game back of the Eagles in the NFC East with their 9-3 record. A win in Week 14 means that the Cowboys would overtake Philadelphia for the division lead. While they've put themselves in playoff position, Dallas can punctuate their postseason run with a crucial divisional win.

Mike McCarthy couldn't resist seeing that, let alone be a part of it. After sudden appendix surgery, the Cowboys will first ensure that their head coach is healthy enough to be on the sidelines and do his job. But assuming McCarthy is cleared, he is ready to help coach the Cowboys to victory.