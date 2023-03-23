It seemed inevitable following Noah Brown’s call to sign with the Houston Texans during the opening week of this year’s free agency period that the Dallas Cowboys were soon going to make a move to bolster their depth at the wide receiver position. Brown ranked second among all wideouts on the Cowboys last season in snaps played on offense with 822, and he also tallied career highs in both receptions (43) and receiving yards (555).

The Cowboys ended up doing just that earlier this week, acquiring Brandin Cooks from the Texans. Houston acquired a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick in the deal.

Cooks, who was linked with the Cowboys ahead of last season’s NFL trade deadline, noted after he joined Dallas that Dak Prescott reached out to him when news broke about the move. The veteran wideout said that Prescott is looking forward to working with him in the 2023 season.

“[When] Dak found out, he reached out to me,” Cooks said. “… He said he was excited, can’t wait to get to work, had a lot of respect for my game, and he looked forward to having me be a part of the group.”

Cooks watched Prescott from afar over the past years, and he has been left in awe of the quarterback’s cool, calm, and collected manner when anchoring the Dallas offense.

“I think his mindset that he brings to the game,” Cooks said of Prescott. “You hear how his approach, his work ethic, the leader that he is, his story, his perseverance that he bounced back throughout his career. I think when you got a mindset like that at quarterback, it takes you a long way.

“I look forward to having a leader like that.”

Cooks capped off his run with the AFC South side after three seasons, where he recorded 228 receptions and 2,886 receiving yards in 44 such regular season contests played. He is coming off of a 2022 campaign where he led the Texans in multiple stats, including receiving yards (699).

In the big picture, the ninth-year wide receiver is projected to be Prescott’s No. 2 option at the wideout position in the 2023 campaign.