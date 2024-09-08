All offseason long, the Dallas Cowboys have had to deal with chatter surrounding their contract extension talks with Dak Prescott. And right before their 2024 campaign gets under way, the two sides finally managed to reach an agreement on a historic new deal that makes the star quarterback the highest paid player in the NFL.

The Cowboys have had quite a bit of contract drama to deal with this offseason, as they recently managed to sign wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to a four-year, $136 million extension. Now, they've got Prescott locked up too, as they signed him to a four-year, $240 million deal that ensures he and Lamb will form one of the most lethal quarterback-wide receiver duos for years to come.

Fans are surely thrilled that this deal is finally completed, and it sounds like Prescott is in the same boat as those fans. With news of this deal breaking, Prescott briefly took a second to step away from his preparations for the Cowboys Week 1 opener against the Cleveland Browns to confirm he put pen to paper, delivering a savage five-word message, while also revealing he just learned of the deal not too long before the rest of the world did.

Via Clarence Hill Jr.: “Cowboys QB Dak Prescott confirmed the deal via text, said ‘it’s time to go win.'”

Via Jane Slater: “Cowboys QB Dak Prescott tells me he learned of the new deal 30 minutes ago. Knew the convos were intensifying in the last 2 days but his team was handling it while he was working on game prep. Prescott obviously thrilled it’s done. The goal was to always remain a Cowboy.”

Cowboys finally commit to Dak Prescott with new contract

It feels like the drama surrounding Prescott's extension talks with the Cowboys has been going on for years, and finally, we have reached a resolution with this situation. Prescott has now become the highest-paid player in the league, while Dallas ensures that they will have a star quarterback under center for their team moving forward as they continue to attempt to find their way back to the Super Bowl.

The terms of this deal are simply absurd. Prescott will be making $60 million a year over the course of this deal, which is the highest figure in the league, and of the $240 million, a whopping $231 million of it is guaranteed. To say that Prescott used his leverage to his advantage is an understatement, as he got a bag from Dallas here, but the front office felt strongly that he was worth investing in.

With this deal officially in the books, Prescott and the Cowboys can focus on going out and winning a Super Bowl now. Given the price tag associated with him now, anything less from him will be considered a failure, so with this contract saga in the rearview mirror, the only thing left for him to do is go out and play winning football.