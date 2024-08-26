The Dallas Cowboys and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have reached an agreement on a four-year, $136 million contract that makes him the second highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

CeeDee Lamb's deal with the Cowboys includes a $38 million signing bonus, which is the largest ever given to a wide receiver. This ends a lengthy holdout from Lamb, and ensures that he will be on the field for Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns just over a week away.

This was a looming issue for Dallas this offseason, and while there are still questions to answer with Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons in the long-term, it is great for the team to have one of the best wide receivers in the league locked in for the foreseeable future.

When looking at the per-year money, Lamb will be getting $34 million a year, which is not more than what Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson signed for this offseason with his extension, but the signing bonus is a bit of a compromise in that regard. Lamb has always been super talented, but he blossomed even more last year, as his connection with Dak Prescott went to another level.

A lot of business remains for Cowboys after CeeDee Lamb's extension

It is certainly a relief for the Cowboys to get an extension done for Lamb right now, in time for him to ramp up and be ready for Week 1 against a tough Browns defense on the road. Still, as mentioned before, the two big questions that remain are what will the Cowboys do long-term with Prescott and Micah Parsons?

The Cowboys have talked with Prescott about an extension throughout the offseason, but it remains to be seen if a deal will get done with time ticking down before the start of the regular season. Prescott has control as well, as Dallas can not use the franchise tag on him, so he is just months away from hitting the open market and being one of the most coveted free agents in NFL history. With that being very close for him, it could be tough for him to turn down the open market to at least maximize his next contract with Dallas.

Parsons is a year behind Lamb on the timeline, and is in line for an extension next offseason, where it could be a similar type of situation that happened with Lamb this offseason.

For now, the Cowboys will turn their attention to winning as much as possible in 2024.