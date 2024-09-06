There's multiple reasons to be excited about the Dallas Cowboys' opener against the Cleveland Browns as quarterback Dak Prescott could potentially get a contract extension before then. While Prescott said himself and the Cowboys are progressing on a contract, the same sentiments were concurred by team Executive Vice President Stephen Jones.

When speaking to 105.3 The Fan Friday, Jones was asked if there is a chance that the long-awaited contract extension for Prescott could be done before the Week 1 opener facing the Browns. Jones would say that it is a “possibility” as both sides continue to have “productive visits and talks” according to NBC Sports.

“Yeah, I hope it’s a possibility,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “We continue to have productive visits and talks. We’ll continue to work.”

While Sunday is a strict deadline, fans are hoping that Dallas and Prescott reach a deal before the season as the star quarterback will be a free agent by then and can pick wherever he wants to play. Jones said he would not “get into hypotheticals” and is focusing on getting a deal done.

“I’m not going to get into hypotheticals,” Jones said. “We’re working hard, got our eye on the ball, and we’ll see what happens. I know in the meantime, Dak and our team has their eyes on beating the Browns.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones explains the time with Dak Prescott contract

Amidst all the drama between Prescott and Cowboys president Jerry Jones, the 31-year old signal-caller provided about the same update saying that both sides are “working.” He would not commit to a deadline, saying he does not know if getting it done before Week 1 is “necessarily the timeline” according to ESPN.

The Cowboys have signed another key player like CeeDee Lamb to a four-year, $136 million as now Prescott seems to be up next along with Micah Parsons. Jerry Jones would explain the hold up with a Prescott contract to Stephen A. Smith on his show.

“The facts are that not only have we had a great supporting cast around Dak but we have also spent some of the money that we’ve got to spend on Dak in the future, that went in on his last contracts,” Jones said. “That’s the way the cap works, and that’s usually when you have a high price quarterback what you do. So we have the challenge of not only recouping what we have spent on him over the last 4 years, we’ve got to add that to what we’re going to be paying him for the future. Now that’s not Dak’s problem only in that it’s the Dallas Cowboys problem. Because that money isn’t going to be there to spend on a supporting cast.”

“So we’ve got to ask ourselves can we have the kind of success that Dak deserves, we deserve, his teammates deserve, our fans deserve, can we do that and get in the range to afford Dak,” Jones continued. “I think we can.”

At any rate, the Cowboys still plan on starting the season 1-0 against the Browns Sunday as coming off of last season they had a 12-5 record which won them the NFC East.