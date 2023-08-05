Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be looking to improve upon his turnover issues in 2022 when the upcoming season rolls around in September. Preseason would be an opportunity to get started on the right foot, but it appears there's a good chance we won't even see Dak play prior to Week 1.

Via Michael Gehlken:

“Cowboys consider it unlikely that QB Dak Prescott will play in preseason, but Mike McCarthy’s decision is not yet final.”

Dallas clearly wants to play it safe with Prescott heading into the 2023 opener. It is important to note that QB1s typically do at least get some snaps in one preseason contest, but that may not be the case for Dak. The team is in action next Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars before also facing the Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders.

Prescott finished the 22′ campaign with a career-high 15 interceptions and an 8-4 record in 12 games, throwing for 23 touchdowns as well. He completed 66.2% of his passes for nearly 3,000 yards. Jerry Jones has already been outspoken on his expectations for Dak to be a mile better this year when it comes to the picks:

“What I expect is not the unexpected. What last year represented relative to turnovers was unexpected. … I expect to see what we expect from Dak Prescott, which is don’t turn the ball over, be protective of the ball. When I think of Dak, that’s the first thing that comes to my mind. That’s what he does good.”

Getting in those much-needed reps in training camp will be important though since he'll likely have a lack of game-time before Week 1 on Sep. 10 versus the New York Giants.