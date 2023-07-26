Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a respectable season in 2022, but he did turn the ball over far too often, throwing 15 interceptions. Dak has already voiced that he is focused on limiting the mistakes in 2023 and owner Jerry Jones echoed that sentiment on Wednesday.

Via Jon Machota:

“What I expect is not the unexpected. What last year represented relative to turnovers was unexpected. … I expect to see what we expect from Dak Prescott, which is don’t turn the ball over, be protective of the ball. When I think of Dak, that’s the first thing that comes to my mind. That’s what he does good.”

In other words, 15 INTs were unexpected and Jones expects Prescott to clean that up. I mean, he's not wrong. While the signal-caller has been turnover-prone at times throughout his career, that was far worse than any other year. I mean, he did throw 13 interceptions in 2017, but that was Dak's second year in the NFL. Jones knows his QB1 is capable of much better.

At this point, Dak Prescott is a seasoned veteran who can't be coughing up the football so frequently. Sure, some of those picks weren't totally his fault, but regardless, he has to be sharper if Dallas is going to be a serious Super Bowl threat. If you need evidence, Prescott only has a 2% interception rate through seven seasons in the league, which is one of the lowest among all quarterbacks.

The Cowboys begin their 23′ campaign against the New York Giants in Week 1 in a classic NFC East showdown.