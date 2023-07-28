Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had made headlines earlier this offseason when he claimed he would throw less than 10 interceptions in 2023- he was actually misquoted and said he would have fewer tipped interceptions. Well, either way you slice it, Prescott is planning on turning the ball over less in 2023, as he made another interception guarantee at training camp on Thursday. The Cowboys signal-caller guaranteed that he will “lessen his interception numbers”, per Todd Archer of ESPN.

“I am going to lessen my interception numbers. That is a guarantee.”

Prescott, who threw a career-high 15 interceptions last season, took a big step back from a stellar 2021 season that saw him tie for fourth in the NFL in touchdown passes.

Clearly, he wants to get back to that 2021 level of play. But it's not just Prescott. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also made it clear that he expects Prescott to not “turn the ball over” in 2023.

One major change for Prescott entering 2023 is that he'll be without former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who took the same position with the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will be assuming the play-calling duties- and Prescott seems to be excited about the possibility, as he told reporters back in June that it's been “refreshing.”

What also will be refreshing for Prescott is the addition of some downfield speed in wideout Brandin Cooks, who has six 1000-yard seasons to his name.

There is reason to believe that Prescott could put his interception problem in the rearview mirror in 2023. It will certainly be interesting to watch.