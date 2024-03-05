Dak Prescott is still without a new contract that will guarantee his stay with the Dallas Cowboys beyond the 2024 NFL season. But he is confident that he will be able to eventually secure it despite Dallas team owner Jerry Jones not feeling the urgency to get Prescott extended (via Nick Harris of the Cowboys' official website)
Speaking at his Children’s Cancer Fund event, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said that he is “definitely confident” that a contract extension can be reached with the team.
“It helps with the team and it helps with the numbers…Everything is great. It’ll happen.”
Prescott, who finished second in the NFL AP MVP voting in 2023, is in the NFL year of his current deal with the Cowboys that carries a massive $59.455 cap hit in the 2024 season when he is set to earn a base salary of $29 million.
Prescott is coming off a terrific 2023 NFL campaign in which he managed to pass for 4,516 yards and 36 touchdowns against only nine interceptions while completing nearly 70 percent of his throws. He is still the best option under center for the Cowboys, but if Jones is not scared of letting the former Mississippi State Bulldogs star walk away in 2025, the 2024 season could end up being Prescott's last in Dallas uniform.
In any case, the Cowboys will be a team to watch out for in the 2024 season in part because of the current narrative surrounding Prescott and his pursuit of a contract extension with Dallas.