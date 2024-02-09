One voter was not convinced by Lamar Jackson's season.

The votes have been cast and tallied. Lamar Jackson has now netted his second NFL MVP award. It was a tough road riddled by a lot of criticism regarding the Baltimore Ravens offense which ended in them losing to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the moment could have been sweeter for him. He could have had a unanimous win but it was just not his fate after one voter had Josh Allen and Dak Prescott ahead of the Ravens quarterback.

Lamar Jackson had 49 first-place votes to win the NFL MVP award. The Ravens quarterback, after all, notched 3,678 passing yards with a 102.7 rating alongside 24 touchdowns. But, one person was not impressed by all of this. Aaron Schatz of FTN had voted Josh Allen first while having Dak Prescott second. He was the only voter who did not have the Ravens superstar as their first-place vote because he placed Jackson third, per Rob Maaddi of AP.

Nonetheless, it is still an award that proves that the Ravens quarterback was the best during the regular season. He was able to seal it when they pummeled two other candidates for the award, Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy. The San Francisco 49ers crumbled against the Ravens in Week 16 which made them re-assess their schemes and execution.

Jackson will be playing with another chip on his shoulder next year. The Ravens surely hope to avenge their loss against the Chiefs and maybe even net a Super Bowl win. Before all of that, he can enjoy the night and use up all of his bragging rights.