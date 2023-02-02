The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly committed to drafting a quarterback this 2023, raising questions about Dak Prescott’s future with the team. However, franchise owner Jerry Jones emphasized that they still see Prescott as their QB1 for a long time.

Ever since the Cowboys’ playoffs exit at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round, a cloud of uncertainly has enveloped the team. There is the question about Ezekiel Elliott’s future in Dallas, especially amid his contract that could limit the team this offseason. Now, it’s Prescott’s tenure that is put under the spotlight, with many fans wondering if he’s really the right man for the job.

While Prescott has been with the Cowboys since 2016, America’s team has yet to really find success. Dallas has made the playoffs in four of those seven seasons, but they haven’t been able to make it past the Divisional Round.

Despite the years of failure and rumors about potentially taking a quarterback in the upcoming draft, though, Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones noted that they haven’t lost confidence in Dak Prescott, per team reporter Clarence Hill Jr. In fact, Jerry emphasized that Prescott is the reason to be excited about the team’s future.

Of course until the Cowboys show they can win the Super Bowl with Prescott leading the way, fans will have questions and concerns about the team. Dak did play well in the Wild Card round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but time and time again, he failed to stay consistent.

For now, Dallas fans can only stay patient and watch what the team will do to improve its roster. Hopefully, the moves they’ll make will take them one step closer to the Super Bowl.