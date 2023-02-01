Jerry Jones said the Dallas Cowboys are committed to drafting a quarterback, per Calvin Watkins. Jones added that Dallas should have committed to taking a QB in the NFL Draft years ago. The news has people wondering what the future has in store for Dak Prescott.

Prescott has fared well for the Cowboys during his tenure with the team. However, Dallas’ inability to take care of business during the postseason has led to speculation about Prescott. Fans are growing impatient with the QB.

With that being said, Prescott is still regarded as the long-term quarterback option for Dallas, per Watkins as well.

“Stephen Jones said the Cowboys are committed to Dak Prescott long term and are open to extending his contract,” Watkins shared on Twitter.

But in the end, the Cowboys want to win a Super Bowl sooner rather than later. Jerry Jones admitted the team felt “sick” following Dallas’ recent NFL Playoff defeat.

“Frankly, turnovers do settle the score with games like that. I’m so disappointed for our fans,” Jones said. “We’ve got a locker room full of sick players.”

The Cowboys are likely looking to take a quarterback as insurance and perhaps to potentially catch lightning in a bottle.

The San Francisco 49ers were committed to Trey Lance heading into 2022. But following his injury, San Francisco’s QB depth ultimately saved them. Jimmy Garoppolo later got injured which led to Brock Purdy running away with the job. The Cowboys could take a page out of their book.

Nevertheless, Dak Prescott’s job appears to be safe for now. But Cowboys fans are hopeful he can lead Dallas to the Super Bowl soon.