The Dallas Cowboys have managed just one win through the first three games of the 2024 NFL season, following their defeat to the previously winless Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The setback drops them to third place in the NFC East, ahead of only the New York Giants.

Though they mounted a comeback effort after initially trailing 28-6, it proved too little, too late as the Ravens held on for a 28-25 win, their first of the season after dropping their first two contests.

And as pointed out by quarterback Dak Prescott in his postgame press conference, he and the rest of his teammates have to be more “professional”, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“We got to help (our defense). I know their standard and they don’t want to allow 28 points,” Prescott explained. “But 28 points against an MVP player, an offense like that, that’s a game we have to score 30 in. We know it. We didn’t do it.

“Us as players, we’ve got to be more professional, understand our jobs, understand where we’re supposed to be, and do that time and time again and keep our focus,” he continued.

Prescott finished the game tallying 28-of-51 passing for 379 yards and two touchdowns, but it was the Dallas defense that allowed the Ravens to pick up 456 total yards of offense while possessing the ball for nearly 35 full minutes.

Visibly frustrated, Prescott also seemed to direct some criticism at a group of fans as they walked to their locker room after the game, reportedly telling them to jump off the bandwagon, via Jeff Beachum of CBS News Texas.

“Jump off if you want,” Prescott remarked. “Please, please.”

Dak Prescott hasn't lived up to his record-breaking new deal so far

Before the season began, questions loomed over Prescott's future in Dallas. However, those were answered weeks ago when the Cowboys signed him to the richest deal in NFL history—a four-year contract featuring an $80 million signing bonus, $231 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $60 million.

But with just one win so far in this pivotal season, following a quiet offseason with no major moves, Prescott's start hasn’t met the high expectations that come with a contract paying him more than fellow quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes.

Prescott and the Cowboys will have a short week of practice before traveling to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Giants in front of a nationally televised audience for Thursday Night Football at MetLife Stadium.