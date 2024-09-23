Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens charged into Week 3 to face the Dallas Cowboys, with both pressure and expectations mounting. Following a disappointing 0-2 start, the Ravens were determined to quiet the doubters and shift the narrative from one of struggle to success.

“There’s still more out there. There’s more in store,” said Henry while addressing the media. He rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns, while Lamar Jackson contributed two scores, leading the Baltimore Ravens to a 28-25 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Henry became a focal point leading up to the game, having stated that he would have joined the Cowboys if Jerry Jones had extended an offer. Although a compromise on salary would have been needed, Jones never even contacted the then-free agent.

The Raven’s star running back didn’t land with the Dallas Cowboys in free agency, and according to team owner Jerry Jones, that possibility was never on the table.

Derrick Henry and the Ravens demolishing the Cowboys defense

Baltimore dominated as Derrick Henry led a commanding display of power and strategy that left the Cowboys stunned. From the outset, it was clear the Ravens’ plan was to rely on Henry, and the star running back delivered. Known for his explosive runs and physicality, Henry racked up an impressive 151 yards and scored two touchdowns, overwhelming a Cowboys defense that struggled to contain him throughout the game.

Averaging 6 yards on 25 carries, Derrick Henry made history as the first Baltimore running back to score a touchdown in each of his first three games with the team. He also contributed with a 23-yard reception, further showcasing his versatility.

The difference was glaring compared to the Cowboys’ struggles in the backfield. After betting on a reunion with Ezekiel Elliott and adding Dalvin Cook to their practice squad, the Cowboys have seen minimal results in their ground game. Elliott’s disappointing 3.5 yards per carry highlights a larger issue with the team’s misfiring offensive approach.

The Ravens, now 1-2, quickly turned their fortunes around by scoring touchdowns on their first two drives, seamlessly mixing the run and pass. Their dominant performance was a decisive response to their first 0-2 start since 2015, especially for a team fresh off an AFC Championship appearance.

The Cowboys struggle in the running game

The Cowboys, also sitting at 1-2, have struggled defensively, allowing 120 points over their last three home games. This stretch includes a 48-32 wild-card loss to Green Bay in January, which snapped Dallas' 16-game winning streak at AT&T Stadium.

The Ravens kicked off the game with a swift five-play, 71-yard drive, punctuated by Lamar Jackson’s effortless 9-yard sprint to the pylon. Jackson's opening pass was a 30-yard strike to wide-open tight end Charlie Kolar, setting the tone for the offense.

The Cowboys could have benefited from a back like Henry, especially since they’re relying on Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott for a struggling rushing attack. Henry, who lives in Dallas and was interested in joining the Cowboys, never received an offer, leading him to sign a two-year, $16 million deal with the Ravens in the offseason.

Through three games, Henry has amassed 280 yards and four touchdowns on 56 carries, averaging over five yards per carry. In contrast, the Cowboys' rushing attack is averaging only 3.6 yards per carry as a team, highlighting their need for improved production from the backfield.