The Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers 42-10 in Week 5. It was supposed to be a heavyweight matchup between two of the best teams in the NFC and the league. It turned out to be a beat down by a far superior San Francisco squad. After the loss, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott took a lot of the blame and spawned a ton of hilarious meme reactions on social media.

Prescott wasn’t good in the Cowboys-49ers game on Sunday night in Week 5. The QB went 14-of-24 for 153 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. The 49ers defense makes a lot of signal-callers look bad, but on a team with playoff and even Super Bowl aspirations, this was a bad performance.

And as happens these days, the internet noticed and responded in memes

Dak Prescott memes took over social media after Cowboys' loss

Many of the Dak Prescott memes that followed the Cowboys' Week 5 loss to the 49ers involved the QB’s inability to step up when needed. Social media users posted memes of people freezing, tripping over themselves, or throwing wildly when the pressure is on.

Dak Prescott when the Cowboys actually need him to step up pic.twitter.com/3SpkEFeION — Rio (@YoungRiooo) October 9, 2023

DAK PRESCOTT STEPS BACK TO PASS! pic.twitter.com/AurAalM8aX — lol (@user90772994) October 9, 2023

Another theme of the memes was that Prescott wilts when the Cowboys aren’t playing one of the bad quarterbacks in the league, like Daniel Jones of the New York Giants or Zach Wilson on the New York Jets. Fans also noted that Prescott doesn’t look nearly as good when the Dallas defense doesn’t dominate the opposition.

Dak Prescott when the opposing QB isn’t Daniel jones or Zach Wilson pic.twitter.com/Of1k2VH4dB — AK (@AKris__) October 9, 2023

Dak Prescott when his defense don’t hold the other team to 0 points pic.twitter.com/zXuK0rLt06 — Alex (@NotSadNinersFan) October 9, 2023

In the end, there were also some memes that were as straightforward as possible. One user tweeted a clip of former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy simply saying, “Dak is a**!”

Shady Warned Us All About Dak Prescott… pic.twitter.com/2BBjUIHYb2 — Drizzy Drizzyy (@DrizzyyDrizz) October 9, 2023

Whether they were funny, subtle, or pointed, the internet remains undefeated, and on Sunday night Dak Prescott was the main target.