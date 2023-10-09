Skip Bayless has seen enough of Dak Prescott. The Fox Sports 1 personality and avid Dallas Cowboys fan has apparently reached his breaking point following the team's horrid performance on the road versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Bayless posted a video on Twitter/X that perfectly illustrated his frustrations, which he kept primarily reserved for the veteran signal-caller. He emphatically throws a No. 4 Prescott jersey in his trash can (opted to hold onto his Micah Parsons jersey), while also making a strong recommendation to the Cowboys owner.

“That’s it. I am DONE DONE with Dak Prescott. Jerry should be, too,” Bayless wrote after Dallas' 42-10 drubbing by San Francisco. The pundit is well-known for his theatrics, but this feels like more than showmanship or just a reactionary rant by a Cowboys super fan. Bayless is expressing a sentiment that other America's Team supporters are probably feeling as well right now.

That’s it. I am DONE DONE with Dak Prescott. Jerry should be, too.pic.twitter.com/kwQEgabAkW — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 9, 2023

There cannot be merely one scapegoat after such a disastrous prime-time showing, but Prescott's struggles will naturally command the most national attention. Even if he did suffer a finger injury. The two-time Pro Bowler is the QB and is therefore Dallas' offensive leader. Although Parsons and the defense put up little resistance throughout the night, and Tony Pollard failed to establish the run early, Prescott's three interceptions bring to light a glaring problem.

He is not getting better. The 49ers are a clear hurdle that the Cowboys must navigate if they truly wish to contend for a Super Bowl. Jerry Jones has been bested by them the last two years, and the immediate indication of Sunday night's “game” is that 2024 will be no different.

This stagnating franchise is firmly entrenched in paper tiger status. Fair or not, Dak Prescott's inability to shine in the big game is a major reason why. He continues to garner support from the organization, so Skip Bayless' ire won't carry any weight. But one has to wonder how many more high-profile stumbles Jones will tolerate before he also discards the No. 4 jersey.