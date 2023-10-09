Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys were hammered by the San Francisco 49ers in primetime on Sunday night, and the veteran QB admitted he was surprised by the final score.

“Didn't see it coming,” Prescott said afterwards, according to ESPN's Todd Archer. “Put everything into it and got punched in the mouth. Called it a couple weeks ago humbling against Arizona, but this may be the most humbling I've ever been a part of. Felt good about the preparation and felt good about everything, honestly, coming into this game, matchups, and they beat us in every aspect.”

The 49ers were just the better team from start to finish, ultimately authoring a 32-point drubbing of their NFC rivals at Levi Stadium. With the 42-10 win, SF remains undefeated, while Prescott's team falls to 3-2 on the campaign.

“I mean, obviously, they're further ahead than us right now,” Prescott continued. “Yeah, so we've got to close that gap and be ready. To get to where we want to get, we know we're going to have to go through this team and most likely come back to this place.”

It's clear that, as of the end of Week 5, there is a clear gap between the 49ers and Cowboys.

“It's a punch in the gut, it's a kick in the ass, whatever phrase you want to put on it,” Dallas coach Mike McCarthy admitted after the second-worst loss of his head coaching career.

“We've been knocked down, clearly. They beat us in all three phases. We will clearly acknowledge it…We're going to go through it, make sure we're clear on exactly what the expectations are and make sure we're giving the players what they need to be successful. They played extremely well, and we did not.”

It was the largest defeat of Dak Prescott's career, and the worst since a 39-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles back in his second season as the team's starting QB in 2017.

The 30-year-old struggled mightily in the contest, completing just 14 of 24 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown. He threw three interceptions before being pulled with just over eight minutes left.

It's the third time in a row the Cowboys have lost to the 49ers, including two postseason contests. Dallas will look to get back in the win column against the Los Angeles Chargers in California next Monday.