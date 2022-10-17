Dak Prescott reacts to Cowboys being 4-1 without him ahead of looming return

The Dallas Cowboys are finally about to bring Dak Prescott back into the action. After five weeks on the sideline due to a thumb injury, he plans to return in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions.

The Cowboys took their first loss since the Prescott injury to the Philadelphia Eagles. Cooper Rush took the first loss as a starter of his career as he threw three interceptions in a 26-17 defeat. It was a tough test for the ‘Boys and they ultimately were not up for the challenge. Still, they have a very solid record a third of the way through the season.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN, Prescott is excited that Rush was able to lead the Cowboys to four victories and has them in a winning position despite the loss on Sunday Night Football.

“It’s good being 4-2. I mean obviously I’m not too excited about the fact that we just lost, but, yeah, I mean excited that there’s a long season ahead,” Prescott said, via ESPN. “We’re in a good position. We control everything in front of us.”

The Cowboys’ winning ways under Rush were thanks in large part to a very strong defensive performance and talented skill position players like CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott. Rush’s efficiency and ability to avoid turnovers were also crucial.

Dak Prescott tried coming back before and during Week 6 but was unable to build up enough strength in his hand to get there. A few weeks past his initial target date, the Cowboys quarterback is more confident that he will finally return to the field.